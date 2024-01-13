Rutherford County Unveils Monument, Echoing the County’s Past of Slavery

In a deeply symbolic gesture, Rutherford County, Tennessee, revealed a new monument at the historical County Courthouse grounds in downtown Murfreesboro. This monument serves as a stark reminder of the county’s past marked by slavery, honoring the ancestors who were considered property, not human beings.

African American Heritage Society’s Initiative

The project was initiated by the African American Heritage Society of Rutherford County. The monument, standing at 3-feet tall, resides on the northeast side of the Courthouse, near a statue of a Confederate soldier and a marker honoring Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest. The placement is poignant – it’s the same site where African American men, women, and children were once auctioned as slaves.

Unveiling Ceremony: A Diverse Gathering

The unveiling ceremony saw the participation of a racially diverse group of roughly 150 individuals. The event included speeches, prayers, and the recognition of those who contributed to the research for the monument. The attendees sang ‘Amazing Grace,’ a hymn that echoed the struggles and resilience of those who were enslaved.

Voices and Perspectives

President of the African American Heritage Society, Mary Watkins, emphasized the significance of the monument as an educational tool for future generations. She stressed the need to remember the struggles and resilience of the enslaved. County Mayor Joe Carr, while absent due to emergency preparations for severe weather, expressed his support for the monument. The event was rounded off with remarks from local historians and officials, culminating with a prayer and a moment of reflection on the journey from slavery to freedom.