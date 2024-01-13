en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Rutherford County Unveils Monument, Echoing the County’s Past of Slavery

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
Rutherford County Unveils Monument, Echoing the County’s Past of Slavery

In a deeply symbolic gesture, Rutherford County, Tennessee, revealed a new monument at the historical County Courthouse grounds in downtown Murfreesboro. This monument serves as a stark reminder of the county’s past marked by slavery, honoring the ancestors who were considered property, not human beings.

African American Heritage Society’s Initiative

The project was initiated by the African American Heritage Society of Rutherford County. The monument, standing at 3-feet tall, resides on the northeast side of the Courthouse, near a statue of a Confederate soldier and a marker honoring Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest. The placement is poignant – it’s the same site where African American men, women, and children were once auctioned as slaves.

Unveiling Ceremony: A Diverse Gathering

The unveiling ceremony saw the participation of a racially diverse group of roughly 150 individuals. The event included speeches, prayers, and the recognition of those who contributed to the research for the monument. The attendees sang ‘Amazing Grace,’ a hymn that echoed the struggles and resilience of those who were enslaved.

Voices and Perspectives

President of the African American Heritage Society, Mary Watkins, emphasized the significance of the monument as an educational tool for future generations. She stressed the need to remember the struggles and resilience of the enslaved. County Mayor Joe Carr, while absent due to emergency preparations for severe weather, expressed his support for the monument. The event was rounded off with remarks from local historians and officials, culminating with a prayer and a moment of reflection on the journey from slavery to freedom.

0
History Society United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
30 mins ago
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
As of 2024, a captivating fact stands true: there are 43 sovereign states across the globe that still maintain a monarch as their head of state. This reality persists despite the widespread transition towards democratic forms of government, including countries like Denmark. The existence of monarchies within the modern age is a fascinating facet of
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Unveiling a Literary Legacy: Plaque Honors Michael 'Sonny' Bodkin's Influence on James Joyce
3 hours ago
Unveiling a Literary Legacy: Plaque Honors Michael 'Sonny' Bodkin's Influence on James Joyce
Supercontinents: The Epic Tale of Earth's Geological Past and Future
5 hours ago
Supercontinents: The Epic Tale of Earth's Geological Past and Future
St. Hilary of Poitiers: A Beacon of Orthodox Trinitarian Theology
2 hours ago
St. Hilary of Poitiers: A Beacon of Orthodox Trinitarian Theology
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
2 hours ago
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
2024: An Exciting Year of Anticipated Movie and TV Releases
2 hours ago
2024: An Exciting Year of Anticipated Movie and TV Releases
Latest Headlines
World News
Wyoming Edges Out Fresno State in a Thrilling College Basketball Game
7 seconds
Wyoming Edges Out Fresno State in a Thrilling College Basketball Game
New Book Unveils Buckingham Palace's Advanced Regency Plans for Late Queen
10 seconds
New Book Unveils Buckingham Palace's Advanced Regency Plans for Late Queen
Bipartisan Cooperation Marks New Beginnings for Anderson City Council
26 seconds
Bipartisan Cooperation Marks New Beginnings for Anderson City Council
Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social
35 seconds
Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social
Former Players Criticise Football Association of Malaysia's Player Naturalisation Policy
42 seconds
Former Players Criticise Football Association of Malaysia's Player Naturalisation Policy
Notre Dame Players Spotlight the Role of Focus in their Defeat
42 seconds
Notre Dame Players Spotlight the Role of Focus in their Defeat
Queen's University Women's Hockey Team Inches Closer to League Title
49 seconds
Queen's University Women's Hockey Team Inches Closer to League Title
Referee Keith Stroud at the Center of Controversy: A Tale of Two Matches
53 seconds
Referee Keith Stroud at the Center of Controversy: A Tale of Two Matches
Benson High School Bobcats Triumph Over Tombstone High School Yellow Jackets in Basketball Doubleheader
1 min
Benson High School Bobcats Triumph Over Tombstone High School Yellow Jackets in Basketball Doubleheader
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
30 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
37 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
40 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app