Ruth Ashton Taylor: The Trailblazing Journalist’s Legacy Continues

Ruth Ashton Taylor, a pioneering stalwart in the world of journalism and the first female television reporter on the West Coast, has bid adieu to the world at the ripe age of 101. Her trailblazing career, spanning over five decades, has left an indelible mark on the landscape of broadcast news.

Early Days and Education

Born in 1922 in Long Beach, Taylor’s journey to the top was marked by an unyielding commitment to her craft. After graduating from Long Beach Polytechnic High School, she pursued further studies at Scripps College in Claremont. Her thirst for knowledge led her to Columbia University, where she obtained a master’s degree in journalism, setting the stage for her illustrious career.

Groundbreaking Career

In 1951, Taylor etched her name in history by becoming the first female newscaster to anchor for CBS Los Angeles, then known as KNXT. Her role at KNXT transcended the expectations of her segment, ‘The Woman’s Angle,’ as she expanded her coverage to include features and interviews with an array of personalities, from celebrities to presidents. Despite leaving KNXT in 1958, Taylor made a triumphant return in 1962 to co-host ‘The Ruth and Pat Show’ with comedian Pat Buttram.

A Legacy of Honors and Inspiration

Taylor’s accomplishments in journalism were not without recognition. She was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award, affirming her significant contributions to television journalism. Her career highlight includes an opportunity to work on a documentary with the renowned journalist Ed Murrow, where she was the only female on his team.

Her legacy transcends her professional accolades. Taylor’s groundbreaking work has been a beacon of inspiration for generations of female journalists who have followed in her footsteps. Her remarkable journey is a testament to the power of tenacity and resilience in the face of challenges, as she defied norms and shattered glass ceilings in the field of journalism.