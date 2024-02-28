Rutgers-Camden's 'Triumph of Love' Marries Classic Theatre with Modern Twist

Over Valentine's Day weekend, Rutgers-Camden's stage was graced with the production of 'The Triumph of Love', directed by Professor Damon Bonetti. This three-act play by Pierre de Marivaux, not often performed in modern repertoires, was brought to life with a unique 1930s comedic twist, showcasing the university's theater department's versatility and talent.

Bringing Marivaux to Modern Audiences

The narrative follows Princess Leonide's quest, portrayed by Taylor Eccles, to win over her love interest, Agis, and restore his royal heritage. The plot thickens as Leonide, disguised as a man, seduces not only Agis but several others in Hermocrates' household, creating a web of love and deception. Damon Bonetti's vision for the play was inspired by his longstanding admiration for Marivaux's work since 1997. Bonetti's challenge was to adapt the 1730s classic for contemporary audiences without losing its essence. The result was a production that blended slapstick, screwball comedy with the intricate language and plot of Marivaux, making it accessible and engaging for today's audience.

The Cast's Triumph

The cast, including Andy Amezquita as Agis and Ryan Pletcher as Hermocrates, alongside Eccles, showcased exceptional talent and dedication. Despite the challenges presented by the play's complex language and intricate plot, they delivered a performance that was both authentic to the time period and relatable to modern viewers. Bonetti praised the cast's ability to rise to the occasion, highlighting the rigorous rehearsal process and their commitment to bringing this ambitious project to life.

Looking Ahead: Urinetown: The Musical

Following the success of 'The Triumph of Love,' Rutgers-Camden is set to host another production that pushes the boundaries of traditional theatre. 'Urinetown: The Musical', a dystopian political comedy directed by faculty member Shamus, will be performed at the Walter K. Gordon Theater. This upcoming production, set in a world where water scarcity has led to the privatization of toilets, promises to combine humor with social commentary, continuing the theater department's tradition of tackling unconventional and thought-provoking themes.

Theater enthusiasts and newcomers alike are encouraged to witness the creativity and talent of Rutgers-Camden's theater department firsthand. With a lineup that challenges norms and invites reflection, the stage at Rutgers-Camden is a testament to the enduring power and relevance of live theater.