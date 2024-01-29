Russian Ombudsman Criticizes US for 'Catastrophic' Human Rights Situation

On the global stage of human rights, Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson, Tatyana Moskalkova, has thrown a spotlight on the United States' capital punishment practices. Her remarks follow the recent execution of a prisoner in the US using pure nitrogen, a method she claims mirrors a 'catastrophic situation with human rights' in the country.

A Case of Double Standards

Accusing the US of maintaining double standards, Moskalkova highlighted the contradiction between Russia's moratorium on capital punishment and the US's continued use of various execution methods. Her comments resonated with those who question the moral and ethical implications of capital punishment, particularly when methods such as pure nitrogen are employed.

United Nations Weighs In

It's not just Moskalkova raising concerns. The United Nations, through its High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, has reported that the use of pure nitrogen in executions could amount to torture. This statement underscores the global critique of the US's capital punishment practices, reinforcing Moskalkova's position.

Death by Nitrogen: A First in US

The specific case in question here involved Kenneth Smith, a man sentenced to death in Alabama for a contract killing committed back in 1988. Smith had survived a botched lethal injection attempt before his execution using pure nitrogen. This method was authorized in Alabama in 2018 due to a shortage of conventional lethal injection drugs, marking the sixth type of execution method used in the US.