Russia Urges the US to Respect its ‘Fundamental National Interests’

In a recent interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted that the United States is wary of completely severing its ties with Russia but is unprepared to respect Moscow’s interests. Lavrov’s comments come in the wake of President Vladimir Putin’s statement indicating Russia’s readiness to mend ‘full-fledged relations’ with the US, under the condition that Washington respects other nations and seeks resolution through compromise rather than resorting to sanctions and military force.

US Strives for a ‘Strategic Defeat’ of Russia

Lavrov further criticized the US for its attempts to impose a ‘strategic defeat’ on Russia and for its reluctance to engage in dialogue based on mutual respect. He emphasized that harmonious coexistence would only be possible if the US acknowledges Russia’s ‘fundamental national interests’. He lamented, however, that the US elite overlooks the existence of a multipolar world, persisting in a mindset of superiority and exclusivity.

US Views Russia as an Enemy Regardless of Election Outcome

Lavrov also pointed out that irrespective of the victor in the 2024 US presidential election, the political establishment in Washington perceives Russia as an adversary. He referred to the comprehensive sanctions imposed by the US following Crimea’s referendum to join Russia in 2014. Recent events have seen the US encouraging G7 members to contemplate confiscating $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to bolster Ukraine.

Russia Prepared to Retaliate

In response to the US’s aggressive stance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed Russia’s readiness to seize Western assets if necessary. Furthermore, Russia’s UN representative Vassily Nebenzia accused the US and UK of orchestrating an attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, resulting in civilian casualties.

