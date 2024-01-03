en English
Russia

Russia Escalates Conflict with Second Major Air Strike on Ukraine

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Russia Escalates Conflict with Second Major Air Strike on Ukraine

On Tuesday, Russia launched a second major air strike on Ukraine since the dawn of 2024, pushing forward its relentless assault on the capital Kyiv and the second-largest city, Kharkiv. In a chilling retaliation after a deadly assault on the Russian city of Belgorod, President Vladimir Putin pledged to exact ‘revenge’, escalating the ongoing conflict and deepening the humanitarian crisis. Civilians bore the brunt of the assault, with hundreds of Russian missiles and drones striking the two largest cities and claiming lives.

Unrelenting Assault on Ukraine’s Heartlands

With the winter holiday period fading into the rearview mirror, the latest wave of attacks further strained Ukrainian defenses. The strikes resulted in significant casualties and widespread damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported four people killed and at least 92 injured in Tuesday’s attacks. The war escalation began with a drone and missile attack across Ukraine, leaving a trail of destruction and despair. In response, Ukraine struck back with missiles towards Belgorod and called on Western allies to accelerate supplies of air defense systems and combat drones.

From Cold War to Hot War

The renewed assaults marked a grim start to the new year, reviving memories of last winter’s frequent power cuts due to air strikes on the energy grid. The damage to gas pipelines, electricity, and water supplies in Kyiv and Kharkiv epitomized the sudden shift from a cold war to a hot war. Despite the rising civilian toll, President Putin vowed to intensify the strikes, causing international consternation. Western allies have condemned the Kremlin’s actions, expressing concerns about the provision of continued military aid to Ukraine.

Global Response

The international community echoed with the call for increased support for Ukraine. The United States and the European Union faced urgent appeals to hasten the supplies of air defense systems, combat drones, and long-range missiles. While the world grapples with the geopolitical implications of Russia’s aggressive stance, the current onslaught underscores the urgent need for global unity and decisive action. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is not just a bilateral issue; it foreshadows the potential upheaval of global peace and security.

Russia Ukraine United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

