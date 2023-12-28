en English
Russia

Russia and NASA Stand Firm in ISS Collaboration Amid Political Tensions

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:11 am EST
Russia and NASA Stand Firm in ISS Collaboration Amid Political Tensions

In the face of escalating geopolitical tensions, Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have decided to transcend terrestrial bounds, extending their partnership on the International Space Station (ISS) program until 2025. The renewed pact ensures that Russian cosmonauts and American astronauts will continue to cohabit the orbital lab, fostering advancements in scientific research and maintaining the space station’s operations.

Space Diplomacy Amidst Geopolitical Strains

The agreement, a beacon of unity amidst mounting political discord between Russia and the United States, signifies an enduring collaboration in space exploration. Joint flights will take place, with astronauts and cosmonauts flying aboard Russian Soyuz spacecraft and American spacecraft, respectively. This arrangement not only helps maintain a continuous human presence in space but also facilitates the exchange of expertise and resources between the two space-faring nations, fortifying their resolve in the face of adversities.

The International Space Station: A Symbol of Global Cooperation

The ISS, since its inception, has epitomized international cooperation. It involves an array of countries and organizations, including, but not limited to, the European Space Agency (ESA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). The continuation of the Russia-NASA alliance is perceived as a linchpin in the ongoing success and longevity of the ISS program.

Orbital Ambitions: The Russian Orbital Space Station

Russia, while continuing its collaboration with NASA on the ISS, is also nurturing its own space ambitions. The country is planning the construction of a new space station called the Russian Orbital Space Station (ROSS). The proposed station, with a projected lifespan of fifty years, will enable the testing of crucial technologies required for missions to other celestial bodies, notably Mars. The estimated cost of the project is 609 billion rubles (USD 8.4 billion), with the first module expected to launch in 2027. The station’s modular architecture will permit the inclusion of various modules, including a commercial one for workplaces, crew accommodations, and storage capacity for beneficial goods.

Russia United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

