Russell Mascia Brings the Spirit of Las Vegas to Lorain Palace Theater with 'Vegas After Dark'

Imagine the allure of Las Vegas in its golden era, a time when the Rat Pack's effortless cool set the standard for entertainers worldwide. Russell Mascia, a seasoned musician from Brook Park, is bringing this iconic vibe to the Lorain Palace Theater through his show, 'Vegas After Dark.' With a career spanning nearly five decades, Mascia's latest act is a nostalgic trip back to a time when Dean Martin's suave charm and Frank Sinatra's smooth crooning ruled the entertainment world. But what drives a man to dedicate his life to keeping the spirit of a bygone era alive? Let's dive into the story of Russell Mascia, a man whose passion for music and the legends of Las Vegas has never waned.

Advertisment

The Inspiration Behind the Music

Russell Mascia's journey into the world of music was sparked by an early fascination with 'The Dean Martin Show.' Watching Martin on TV, Mascia was captivated by his cool demeanor and effortless charm. This admiration didn't lead him to become a direct impersonator of Martin or his contemporaries. Instead, Mascia sought to encapsulate the essence of that Las Vegas cool in his own performances. 'Vegas After Dark' is more than just a tribute show; it's a celebration of an era that redefined entertainment. Featuring classics from the likes of Tony Bennett alongside Martin and Sinatra, the show promises an authentic glimpse into the past, complete with performances by Tricia Ramos, Bob Burdecki, and the robust melodies of the 20-piece Skatch Anderssen Orchestra.

A Dream Realized

Advertisment

Music has been a constant in Mascia's life since he was 18, when a performance at the Front Row Theater left the audience on their feet, cheering for more. This moment was pivotal, not just in Mascia's career, but in convincing his father of his son's musical potential. From there, Mascia's path was clear. He embarked on a journey that saw him perform in various music acts, covering a wide range of artists from Michael Jackson to the very legends he admired in his youth. 'Vegas After Dark' represents not just Mascia's lifelong dream but a career culmination of 48 years in music. This show is his ode to the music that has shaped him, a tribute to the Italian upbringing that instilled in him a love for the melodies of Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra.

A Legacy of Music and Memories

Aside from 'Vegas After Dark,' Russell Mascia continues to perform with 'Chance,' a music group he formed over four decades ago, proving that his love for music transcends any single genre or era. His dedication to his craft and his ability to bring the spirit of Las Vegas to modern audiences is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Rat Pack's legacy. Mascia's story is not just about nostalgia; it's about the universal power of music to connect, inspire, and entertain. As 'Vegas After Dark' takes the stage at the Lorain Palace Theater, Mascia invites audiences to step back in time and experience the magic that made Las Vegas a beacon of entertainment.

The allure of Las Vegas' golden era, with its legendary entertainers and timeless music, continues to captivate imaginations worldwide. Through 'Vegas After Dark,' Russell Mascia offers a bridge to the past, celebrating the music and style that continue to influence artists and entertainers today. As the curtain rises, Mascia and his talented ensemble promise an evening of unforgettable melodies, proving that some legends never fade.