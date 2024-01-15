en English
Russell 2000 Index in Consolidation Despite Market's Soft Landing

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
Russell 2000 Index in Consolidation Despite Market’s Soft Landing

Over the past week, the Russell 2000 index has been caught in a consolidation whirlwind, unable to break free from a two-year range. This is despite the overall market seemingly on the trajectory of a soft landing. A noteworthy factor is the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, which came in marginally higher than anticipated. However, the impact was offset by an improvement in U.S. Jobless Claims and an unexpected miss in the Producer Price Index (PPI) forecasts.

The Federal Reserve’s Stance

Interestingly, the Federal Reserve’s commentary has maintained neutrality, not presenting any strong opposition to the market’s expectations of rate cuts. As the market currently stands still in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, crucial events are expected to unfold throughout the upcoming week. On a technical note, the Russell 2000 has slipped below its uptrend trendline from November, hovering around the 1970 mark.

Key Zones and Technical Analysis

This fluctuation places the index between two pivotal zones with potential short positions at the 2020 resistance and long positions near the 1920 support. The 4-hour chart indicates a pullback to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. This could signal a potential drop towards the 1920 support level. Conversely, the 1-hour chart shows a divergence with the MACD close to the 1920 support zone, hinting at a possible weakening in the downward momentum.

Upcoming Market-Moving Events

Events on the horizon that could impact the market include a speech by Fed’s Waller, the U.S. Retail Sales report, the most recent U.S. Jobless Claims figures, and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey. While the Russell 2000 and the broader market continue to navigate through these uncertain times, these upcoming events could provide some clarity and direction for investors.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

