Rupert Murdoch, 92, Announces Engagement to Elena Zhukova, Plans Wedding at California Vineyard

Rupert Murdoch, 92, media titan, has recently announced his engagement to Elena Zhukova, a retired molecular biologist originally from Moscow. The couple is set to marry at Murdoch's Moraga Estate vineyard in California, marking Murdoch's fifth marriage. This development follows closely on the heels of Murdoch stepping down as chairman of Fox and News Corp, capping off an illustrious career that spanned over seven decades at the forefront of the media industry.

Murdoch's relationship with Zhukova began in the summer, with the pair meeting through Murdoch's third wife, Wendi Deng. Despite a brief engagement to Ann Lesley Smith last year, which ended due to differing views, Murdoch has once again found love. His marriage to Zhukova is poised to be a significant personal milestone following his recent departure from the professional realm of his sprawling media empire.

A History of High-Profile Relationships

Throughout his life, Murdoch has been no stranger to the public eye, not only for his professional achievements but also for his personal life. His most recent marriage to Jerry Hall ended in divorce in 2022 after six years.

Murdoch's marriage history, including his unions with Patricia Booker, Anna Torv, and Wendi Deng, has often intertwined with his business ventures, illustrating the complex interplay between his personal and professional worlds.

With Murdoch's step down from his corporate roles and the appointment of his son Lachlan as his successor, the focus has shifted to his personal life. The wedding at Moraga, a location steeped in history for Murdoch, not only signifies a new chapter in his life but also echoes significant past business dealings, such as the discussion with Bob Iger that led to Disney's acquisition of 21st Century