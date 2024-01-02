en English
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16: New Queens, Returning Judges, and High Stakes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16: New Queens, Returning Judges, and High Stakes

The wait is finally over for fans of the critically acclaimed reality TV series, RuPaul’s Drag Race. The show is returning for its 16th season on January 5, 2024, with a fresh lineup of contestants ready to strut their stuff on the runway. Known for its celebration of drag culture, the show continues to break barriers and champion diversity.

A Parade of New Queens

The new season brings together a diverse range of queens from across the globe. From Los Angeles, we have Amanda Tori Meating and Hershii LiqCour-Jet. Brooklyn’s Dawn and Megami bring their distinct East Coast flair. Geneva Karr represents Brownsville, while Morphine Love Dion and Mhi’ya Iman LePaige add a dash of Miami heat. Nymphia Wind flies in from Taiwan, Plane Jane represents Boston, and Plasma from New York. Mirage brings the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas, Q adds a touch of Kansas City charm, and Sapphira Cristl shines for Philadelphia. Finally, Xunami Muse from New York rounds out the lineup. Each queen brings unique talents and stories to the competition, from wig styling and design to singing and dancing.

Returning Judging Panel with Star-Studded Guest Judges

Fans will be delighted to know that the judging panel from Season 15 will return. The panel includes show creator RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Carson Kressley. Adding to the excitement, guest judges such as pop sensation Becky G, Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar will share their insights and critiques. This season continues the show’s tradition of featuring a mix of permanent judges and rotating guest judges, each bringing their unique perspective to the competition.

The Stakes Are High

In this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the queens are not just competing for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. They’re also vying for a staggering grand prize of $200,000. With so much at stake, viewers can expect fierce competition, stunning outfits, and performances that will leave them gagging. For those who want to catch up on the previous season, all episodes of Season 15 are available on Paramount+.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

