Runner’s Chilling Encounter with ‘Nightmarcher Demon’ During Hawaiian Ultramarathon

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Runner’s Chilling Encounter with ‘Nightmarcher Demon’ During Hawaiian Ultramarathon

During the grueling HURT 100 mile race in Oahu, Hawaii, ultramarathon runner Kay Borleis reported a spine-chilling encounter with what she believed to be an ancient Hawaiian ‘nightmarcher demon’. Unseen by the naked eye but captured in startling detail in photographs, the mysterious entity has sparked intense debates and garnered a storm of attention, both skeptical and supportive.

A Brush with the Supernatural

As per Hawaiian legend, nightmarchers are the spectral remnants of ancient warriors that continue to patrol the land. Contact with these spectral entities is said to result in death unless certain protocols are respected. During the race, Borleis and her pacing partner, Cassie, did not recall encountering anyone on the secluded trail. However, photos taken later revealed a shadowy, cloaked figure moving past Borleis. Although they had no memory of this figure, the image’s eerie quality led them to believe that they had unwittingly crossed paths with a nightmarcher.

Controversy and Backlash

After sharing the images on social media, Borleis found herself at the center of a storm of controversy. She faced backlash from locals who accused her of fabricating the story. The reactions ranged from derogatory name-calling to more ominous threats of harm. Some skeptics suggested that the figure was merely a drug-affected individual rather than a spectral entity. Despite the negative response, Borleis stands firm in her claim. Supported by the photos and a live photo as irrefutable evidence, she remains undeterred in her belief.

Undeterred and Determined

Regardless of the controversy, Borleis expresses her intention to return to the HURT 100 Miler. She aims to not only complete the race but also to perhaps encounter the elusive figure again. This chilling encounter, captured during a lunar eclipse, has not only sparked a lively discussion on Reddit but also highlighted the enduring mysteries of Hawaii’s rich cultural heritage.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

