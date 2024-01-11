R&R Surf: A Wave of Diversity and Inclusivity in Chula Vista's Water Sports Scene

Artiss and Arlyn Redmond, a couple with significant Navy experience, have taken a bold step in diversifying the marine industry in Chula Vista, California. They have set sailing with R&R Surf, a water sports and rental business, at the Safe Harbor South Bay Marina. The business made its debut on the Chula Vista bayfront in June, with the goal of providing unique and therapeutic experiences on the water, emphasizing the importance of rest and relaxation.

Flying over Water with R&R Surf

R&R Surf offers an exciting array of equipment, including an innovative elliptical paddle board that gives users the sensation of flying over water. They also have a four-seater kayak equipped with pedal drives, adding another layer to their diverse offerings. The pedaling mechanism provides an interactive and enjoyable experience for groups or families, promoting a sense of community and shared joy on the water.

First Black-Owned Water Sports Rental Business on Chula Vista Bayfront

It is a milestone moment for the Redmonds, as R&R Surf is the first Black-owned water sports rental business on the Chula Vista bayfront. They are proudly breaking barriers and setting precedents in the local marine industry, which has historically seen a lack of representation. The couple is hopeful that their venture will inspire others and pave the way for a more diverse ownership landscape in the future.

Promoting Diversity and Inclusivity in Water Sports

More than just a business, the Redmonds view R&R Surf as a platform to promote diversity and inclusivity. They are committed to accommodating individuals with disabilities, ensuring that everyone, regardless of physical ability, can enjoy their array of water sports offerings. The Redmonds firmly believe in the universal appeal of the ocean and are passionate about providing an inclusive and enjoyable experience for all who venture onto the water with R&R Surf.