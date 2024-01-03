RPM International Marks 50 Years of Rising Dividends with Latest Payout

RPM International Inc. has disclosed its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share. The payment is slated for January 31, 2024, for shareholders recorded as of January 19, 2024. This announcement comes three months after a 10% dividend increase in October 2023, marking the company’s impressive 50-year streak of rising dividends. This feat puts RPM in a unique group, with less than 0.5% of all U.S. publicly traded companies achieving such a milestone. Over the past five decades, RPM has returned around $3.3 billion in cash dividends to its shareholders.

A Legacy of Consistent Dividends

The consistency of RPM’s dividends is a testament to the company’s robust financial performance and commitment to shareholder value. This 50-year record of increasing dividends is a rare achievement, reflecting the company’s strong and stable growth. The $0.46 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2024 builds on this legacy, continuing to provide value for shareholders even amidst the challenging business environment.

Leading in Specialty Coatings, Sealants, and Building Materials

Known for its subsidiaries’ proficiency in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services, RPM International Inc. holds a portfolio of market-leading brands. These brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, and Zinsser, cater to both consumer and professional markets. Across the globe, RPM employs about 17,300 people, all working towards the company’s mission of delivering products and services that contribute to building a better world.

Building a Better World

Beyond financial performance, RPM emphasizes its mission to build a better world through its products and services. This commitment extends to their employees, shareholders, and the communities they operate in. By maintaining a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility, RPM continues to create value not only for its shareholders but also for wider society.