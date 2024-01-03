en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RPM International Marks 50 Years of Rising Dividends with Latest Payout

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
RPM International Marks 50 Years of Rising Dividends with Latest Payout

RPM International Inc. has disclosed its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share. The payment is slated for January 31, 2024, for shareholders recorded as of January 19, 2024. This announcement comes three months after a 10% dividend increase in October 2023, marking the company’s impressive 50-year streak of rising dividends. This feat puts RPM in a unique group, with less than 0.5% of all U.S. publicly traded companies achieving such a milestone. Over the past five decades, RPM has returned around $3.3 billion in cash dividends to its shareholders.

A Legacy of Consistent Dividends

The consistency of RPM’s dividends is a testament to the company’s robust financial performance and commitment to shareholder value. This 50-year record of increasing dividends is a rare achievement, reflecting the company’s strong and stable growth. The $0.46 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2024 builds on this legacy, continuing to provide value for shareholders even amidst the challenging business environment.

Leading in Specialty Coatings, Sealants, and Building Materials

Known for its subsidiaries’ proficiency in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services, RPM International Inc. holds a portfolio of market-leading brands. These brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, and Zinsser, cater to both consumer and professional markets. Across the globe, RPM employs about 17,300 people, all working towards the company’s mission of delivering products and services that contribute to building a better world.

Building a Better World

Beyond financial performance, RPM emphasizes its mission to build a better world through its products and services. This commitment extends to their employees, shareholders, and the communities they operate in. By maintaining a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility, RPM continues to create value not only for its shareholders but also for wider society.

0
Business United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Loob Holding's Tealive Plans Expansion into Three New Countries

By BNN Correspondents

Labrador Marine Inc. Breaks Freight Record Amid Climate Change Effects

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Pierre City Utilities Weighs Addition of Power Generation Capabilities Amid Rising Consumption

By Sakchi Khandelwal

B. Riley Financial Inc's Share Price Sees Notable Increase Amid Mixed Profitability Indicators

By Momen Zellmi

Legend Biotech Inks Exclusive License Agreement with Novartis, Secures ...
@Business · 1 min
Legend Biotech Inks Exclusive License Agreement with Novartis, Secures ...
heart comment 0
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis

By Geeta Pillai

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis
Tech Titan Entegris Inc Faces Stock Decline at Start of 2024 Trading

By BNN Correspondents

Tech Titan Entegris Inc Faces Stock Decline at Start of 2024 Trading
AbbVie’s 4% Dividend Yield: A Silver Lining Amid Slowing Growth and Future Uncertainties

By BNN Correspondents

AbbVie's 4% Dividend Yield: A Silver Lining Amid Slowing Growth and Future Uncertainties
Canoo Inc Experiences Stock Price Dip: Analysts Maintain Buy Recommendation

By Muhammad Jawad

Canoo Inc Experiences Stock Price Dip: Analysts Maintain Buy Recommendation
Latest Headlines
World News
Slovakia's President Vetoes Controversial Competence Act
14 seconds
Slovakia's President Vetoes Controversial Competence Act
California Lawmakers Face Election Year Challenges: Economy and AI Regulation Lead the Agenda
23 seconds
California Lawmakers Face Election Year Challenges: Economy and AI Regulation Lead the Agenda
France Announces Strategic Shift in Weapons Supply to Ukraine
40 seconds
France Announces Strategic Shift in Weapons Supply to Ukraine
Maine Lawmakers Commence Session with Tribute to Shooting Victims and Gun Safety Proposals
54 seconds
Maine Lawmakers Commence Session with Tribute to Shooting Victims and Gun Safety Proposals
Tenaya Therapeutics CEO to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Tenaya Therapeutics CEO to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis
1 min
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis
NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Substance Use Disorders
2 mins
NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Substance Use Disorders
Senator Tom Cotton Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
2 mins
Senator Tom Cotton Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
From the Golf Course to the Football Pitch: Rory McIlroy's Candid Conversation with Gary Neville
2 mins
From the Golf Course to the Football Pitch: Rory McIlroy's Candid Conversation with Gary Neville
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app