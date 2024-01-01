en English
Education

Roy Spence’s Make It Movement Redefines Post-High School Education

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
In a shift from conventional academic messaging, renowned advertising executive Roy Spence has launched an initiative aimed at inspiring students to explore education beyond high school. Known for creating famous slogans such as “Don’t Mess With Texas,” Spence’s new campaign, the Make It Movement, addresses the growing skepticism and apprehension among the youth about the value and affordability of college education.

A Fresh Approach to Post-High School Education

The Make It Movement takes a clear, relatable approach, communicating directly with students in a language they understand. It moves away from the notion that a traditional college education is the only path to success. Instead, the initiative provides an interactive website that encourages students to explore different career paths tailored to their personal interests, values, and preferred work environments.

Empowering Students to Make Informed Decisions

Recognizing the importance of financial factors in education decisions, the Make It Movement platform also provides potential salary information for various jobs. This feature helps students to make informed decisions about their future, equipping them with the knowledge to weigh the potential return on investment of a college degree against other vocational opportunities.

The Make It Movement: Success and Expansion

The Make It Movement, which originated in Central Texas, has seen impressive user engagement figures, exceeding its initial goals. In light of this success, plans are underway to expand the initiative nationally. This comes amidst declining college enrollment rates and a growing public sentiment that the cost of a college degree may not be worth its value.

In related news, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya has joined forces with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma to launch an educational ad campaign titled ‘Rohit Sharma Badal Gaya’. The campaign highlights the transformative power of education for personal growth, and is being widely broadcasted across various digital channels and social media platforms, reaching millions of students and young learners nationwide.

Spence’s forward-thinking strategy serves as a reminder to the higher education industry to reevaluate its image and better articulate the value of continued education in a way that resonates with today’s youth. By offering alternative perspectives on post-high school education, the Make It Movement is challenging traditional norms and inspiring a new generation of learners.

Education United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

