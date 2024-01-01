Roy Spence’s Make It Movement Redefines Post-High School Education

In a shift from conventional academic messaging, renowned advertising executive Roy Spence has launched an initiative aimed at inspiring students to explore education beyond high school. Known for creating famous slogans such as “Don’t Mess With Texas,” Spence’s new campaign, the Make It Movement, addresses the growing skepticism and apprehension among the youth about the value and affordability of college education.

A Fresh Approach to Post-High School Education

The Make It Movement takes a clear, relatable approach, communicating directly with students in a language they understand. It moves away from the notion that a traditional college education is the only path to success. Instead, the initiative provides an interactive website that encourages students to explore different career paths tailored to their personal interests, values, and preferred work environments.

Empowering Students to Make Informed Decisions

Recognizing the importance of financial factors in education decisions, the Make It Movement platform also provides potential salary information for various jobs. This feature helps students to make informed decisions about their future, equipping them with the knowledge to weigh the potential return on investment of a college degree against other vocational opportunities.

The Make It Movement: Success and Expansion

The Make It Movement, which originated in Central Texas, has seen impressive user engagement figures, exceeding its initial goals. In light of this success, plans are underway to expand the initiative nationally. This comes amidst declining college enrollment rates and a growing public sentiment that the cost of a college degree may not be worth its value.

Spence’s forward-thinking strategy serves as a reminder to the higher education industry to reevaluate its image and better articulate the value of continued education in a way that resonates with today’s youth. By offering alternative perspectives on post-high school education, the Make It Movement is challenging traditional norms and inspiring a new generation of learners.

