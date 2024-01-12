en English
Roy Kretschmer: The New COO at Valencia Hotel Collection

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
Roy Kretschmer, a seasoned hospitality professional with two decades of experience within the Valencia Hotel Collection (VHC), has ascended to the position of Chief Operations Officer (COO). Kretschmer has been a part of the VHC family since 2001, commencing his journey as the opening General Manager (GM) for Hotel Valencia Riverwalk. His proven track record and commitment to operational excellence have been pivotal to the brand’s growth and success.

Ascension to the Top

Kretschmer’s promotion to the role of COO follows his tenure as the Executive Vice President of Operations. His leadership, marked by a forward-thinking approach and dedication to the brand’s vision, has earned him numerous prestigious awards. These accolades have further solidified VHC’s reputation as a leading independent hospitality group in Texas.

A Legacy of Excellence

During his time with VHC, Kretschmer has been instrumental in successfully opening several distinct hotels located across various cities, including San Jose, College Station, Lubbock, Irving, and Austin. The diversity and uniqueness of VHC’s portfolio are a testament to Kretschmer’s ability to adapt and thrive in different market environments, contributing significantly to the brand’s market presence.

Driving Future Growth

As COO, Kretschmer will spearhead initiatives to optimize business operations and collaborate closely with department heads and supervisors. His plans for VHC extend beyond maintaining its current success. Kretschmer aims to introduce the VHC portfolio to new markets and expand its property management services, promising a new era of growth for the brand.

The leadership at VHC, including President and CEO Doyle A. Graham Jr., have expressed their confidence in Kretschmer’s ability to propel the brand forward. As VHC aims for another two decades of delivering exceptional, independent hospitality, the industry looks forward to witnessing the impact of Kretschmer’s leadership on the brand’s evolution.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

