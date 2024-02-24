Roxey Ballet Unveils Enthralling Spring 2024 Season Featuring 'Carmen' with Flamenco Star Lisa Botalico

In a quaint town nestled along the Delaware River, the Roxey Ballet in Frenchtown, NJ, emerges as a beacon of artistic innovation with the unveiling of its Spring 2024 season. Under the visionary leadership of Founder and Executive Director, Mark Roxey, this season promises a riveting mix of original works and timeless classics, designed to captivate audiences of all ages. The highlight of the season, 'Carmen', a one-act ballet renowned for its intense emotion and tragic narrative, is set to take center stage from February 24 to March 3 at Mill Ballet in New Hope, PA, offering both in-person and virtual attendance.

A Season of Diversity and Passion

This year's lineup is a testament to the company's dedication to diversity and creativity, featuring a special behind-the-scenes look into the life of a professional ballet company. 'Carmen' stands out as a masterpiece of passion and betrayal, telling the story of the infamous temptress from Seville. The production is further enriched by the guest appearance of flamenco sensation, Lisa Botalico, in the role of the Fortune Teller, promising an unforgettable fusion of ballet and flamenco. Patrons supporting the Roxey Ballet with an additional donation will be thanked with a glass of wine, adding a touch of elegance to their experience.

Supporting the Arts and Community Engagement

The Roxey Ballet's innovative approach extends beyond the stage, offering a unique opportunity for patrons to support the arts while enjoying high-quality productions. This initiative not only showcases the immense talent within the company but also strengthens the bond between the arts community and its supporters. The inclusion of virtual attendance options ensures that this captivating season can be enjoyed by a wider audience, furthering the company's mission to make ballet accessible to all.

Stars Aligning: Lisa Botalico's Flamenco Flair

The casting of Lisa Botalico as the Fortune Teller in 'Carmen' is a strategic move that pays homage to the ballet's Spanish roots. Botalico's renowned flamenco skills promise to add an authentic and exhilarating layer to the production, showcasing the complexities of Carmen's character and the turbulent world she navigates. This collaboration highlights the Roxey Ballet's commitment to authenticity and innovation, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in a story of love, passion, and tragedy through the universal language of dance.

As the Roxey Ballet prepares to lift the curtain on its Spring 2024 season, the anticipation among ballet aficionados and newcomers alike is palpable. This season, particularly 'Carmen', represents not just a series of performances but a celebration of artistic excellence and collaboration. Mark Roxey's visionary leadership, combined with the talents of Lisa Botalico and the entire Roxey Ballet company, ensures that audiences are in for an experience that transcends the boundaries of traditional ballet. For those seeking passion, drama, and the beauty of dance, the Roxey Ballet's Spring 2024 season is an unmissable event.