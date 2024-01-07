en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Rowlett High School Introduces Innovative ‘Reset Room’ for Students

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
Rowlett High School Introduces Innovative ‘Reset Room’ for Students

In a pioneering initiative, Rowlett High School in Texas has introduced a groundbreaking ‘reset room,’ designed to provide students a neutral space for mitigating potential conflicts, promoting healing, and implementing restorative practices. This unique concept, the first within the Garland Independent School District, was brought to fruition under the stewardship of Carmen Chadwick, the school’s multi-tiered support systems facilitator.

A Collective Endeavor for Positive Change

The establishment of this ‘reset room’ was not a solitary effort, but a result of a collaborative venture involving Preston Hollow Church. The church devoted both time and resources to transform a regular classroom into a sanctuary for students seeking respite and calm. The room is equipped with various spaces, including a living room, a desk area, and a patio, each designed to cater to the distinctive needs of students.

A New Approach to Student Well-being

The ‘reset room’ is more than a physical space; it is a testament to the school’s commitment to student well-being and mental health. Students can take a break, work through their emotions, and receive the necessary support in this serene environment. This initiative targets at-risk students in particular, offering them a safe space for emotional and social support.

Optimism for the Future

With students preparing to resume school after their break, school officials and volunteers from Preston Hollow Church are hopeful about the potential benefits of the reset room. The ‘reset room’ is seen as a step forward in revamping traditional methods of dealing with student conflicts and emotional struggles. It is anticipated to positively influence the school atmosphere and contribute to a healthier, more supportive student community.

0
Education Society United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Delhi Commission Orders Rao IIT Academy to Refund Unutilized Fees: A Win for Consumer Rights
Delhi’s District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III has ruled in favor of a complainant in a case against Rao IIT Academy, a prominent coaching institute. The complainant’s daughter was unable to attend any classes at the academy due to a family relocation prompted by the complainant’s job transfer. Despite the absence of an explicit agreement, the
Delhi Commission Orders Rao IIT Academy to Refund Unutilized Fees: A Win for Consumer Rights
Karnataka Chief Minister Approves Pay Hike for Guest Lecturers
16 mins ago
Karnataka Chief Minister Approves Pay Hike for Guest Lecturers
PhoneAwayBox: An Irish Solution to Digital Distractions Gains Global Traction
17 mins ago
PhoneAwayBox: An Irish Solution to Digital Distractions Gains Global Traction
Celebrating the Legacy of Late Madam Bukola Abeni Awodiya-Balogun: A Tribute to Education and Community Service
2 mins ago
Celebrating the Legacy of Late Madam Bukola Abeni Awodiya-Balogun: A Tribute to Education and Community Service
'The Talents of Rotary': A Symphony of Youthful Prowess
10 mins ago
'The Talents of Rotary': A Symphony of Youthful Prowess
Sri Lanka's 2023 GCE Advanced Level Examinations Kick Off Amid Challenges
14 mins ago
Sri Lanka's 2023 GCE Advanced Level Examinations Kick Off Amid Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Waning Economic Growth and Rising Unrest: Bangladesh at a Crossroads
15 seconds
Waning Economic Growth and Rising Unrest: Bangladesh at a Crossroads
Washington Triumphs Over Oregon State in College Basketball Showdown
27 seconds
Washington Triumphs Over Oregon State in College Basketball Showdown
Navarro vs Burel: Intense Showdown Anticipated at Hobart International
50 seconds
Navarro vs Burel: Intense Showdown Anticipated at Hobart International
CEC Kazi Habibul Awal Calls for Media's Role in Ensuring Transparent Elections in Bangladesh
54 seconds
CEC Kazi Habibul Awal Calls for Media's Role in Ensuring Transparent Elections in Bangladesh
Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis: A Day at the Beach Post Engagement
1 min
Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis: A Day at the Beach Post Engagement
Hyderabad's BRS Party Chief KCR Gears Up for District Tours Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
2 mins
Hyderabad's BRS Party Chief KCR Gears Up for District Tours Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Election Commission to Assess Andhra Pradesh's Readiness for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
2 mins
Election Commission to Assess Andhra Pradesh's Readiness for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
Andrey Rublev Triumphs Over Shang Juncheng to Reach Hong Kong Tennis Open Final
2 mins
Andrey Rublev Triumphs Over Shang Juncheng to Reach Hong Kong Tennis Open Final
Thrills and Skills: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games Roundup
4 mins
Thrills and Skills: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games Roundup
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
11 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
11 hours
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app