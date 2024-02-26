Rowing Blazers Embarks on a New Voyage with Burch Creative Capital at the Helm

In a move that marks both an end and a beginning, Rowing Blazers, the cult menswear brand known for its vibrant reinterpretation of preppy style, has sold a majority stake to Burch Creative Capital. Announced on February 26, 2024, this partnership heralds a new era for Rowing Blazers, promising to amplify its distinctive voice in the fashion world while maintaining the brand's unique identity and ethos. At the heart of this strategic alliance is a shared vision for Rowing Blazers' expansion, with plans to deepen its foray into women's apparel, broaden distribution channels, and solidify its retail presence with a flagship store in Manhattan by fall 2024.

A Strategic Expansion

The acquisition by Burch Creative Capital, a firm with a storied history of nurturing brands like Tory Burch and Staud, is not just a financial transaction but a strategic move designed to propel Rowing Blazers into new territories. With the infusion of both capital and expertise, Rowing Blazers is set to strengthen its team by hiring in key positions and further develop its women's line, a segment ripe with potential. The enhancement of distribution channels and the increase in retail presence, highlighted by the planned opening of a flagship store in Manhattan, are testament to the brand's commitment to accessibility and community engagement.

Leadership and Vision

Co-founder Jack Carlson, who has steered Rowing Blazers from its inception as a niche brand beloved by the rowing community to a global fashion name, will continue as the creative director. David Rosenzweig will maintain his role, focusing on strategy, particularly on collaborations and partnerships that have become a hallmark of the brand's success. The recent appointment of Grant Simm as the first CFO, bringing his experience from Aimé Leon Dore, underscores the brand's commitment to a sustainable and strategic growth trajectory. Chris Burch, founder of Burch Creative Capital, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting his confidence in Rowing Blazers' potential to become a global brand.

A Year of Milestones

The deal follows a year of significant achievements for Rowing Blazers, marked by high-profile collaborations with Gucci and Target that have not only bolstered the brand's visibility but also underscored its versatility and appeal across different market segments. The brand's expansion into the UK, with a pop-up shop in London's Seven Dials in late 2021, signifies its growing international presence and the universal appeal of its eclectic, yet distinctly preppy aesthetic. With Burch Creative Capital's track record of transforming brands into household names, Rowing Blazers is poised for an exciting chapter of growth and innovation.