Rowan-Salisbury Schools to Offer Students Practical Insights with Job Shadow Day

In an endeavor to provide a practical perspective of the professional world to high school students, Rowan-Salisbury schools in North Carolina are gearing up for the National Groundhog Job Shadow Day on February 1, a day ahead of the national observance. The initiative, orchestrated under the helm of Kresen Whitmarsh, the school system’s career and technical education coordinator, will see students shadowing local professionals, thereby gaining firsthand insights into various fields.

Sowing Seeds of Professional Acumen

The National Groundhog Job Shadow Day is designed to offer students a glimpse into the daily operations of different professions and elucidate how the skills they acquire in school can be applied in the real world. Last year, this program successfully matched over 230 students with career sites that aligned with their interests. The participating businesses and organizations, in turn, are encouraged to host students, fostering a symbiotic relationship that not only prepares students for their future careers but also builds a talent pipeline for the local workforce.

A Melting Pot of Professions

The 2023 event saw students shadowing professionals in a myriad of settings, from a fire department and a veterinary clinic to an unconventional choice of a tattoo parlor. Carmella Raiti, a student from East Rowan High, had an enriching experience practicing tattooing at the Touch of Grey Tattoo & Piercing Studio. This demonstrates the expansive range of professions included in the event, such as teachers, police officers, tattoo artists, entrepreneurs, cosmetologists, engineers, salesmen, and more.

Participation and Partnership

The Rowan-Salisbury Schools career and technical education team strongly encourages businesses and organizations to participate as host sites. Those interested in being part of this enriching initiative can register through the Rowan-Salisbury Schools career and technical education Facebook page or visit Tinyurl.com/jobshadowday24. By doing so, they will be contributing to a significant educational initiative while also shaping the future of the local workforce.