Rowan County Celebrates Youthful Philanthropy at Annual Service Awards

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
Rowan County Celebrates Youthful Philanthropy at Annual Service Awards

On January 11, the Keppel Auditorium of Catawba College was abuzz with the spirit of youthful philanthropy and dedication as it hosted the 27th annual Service Above Self Youth Awards Ceremony. This prestigious event, initiated by Dr. Jim Duncan 28 years ago, celebrates the relentless community service efforts of young volunteers aged between 5 to 18 from Rowan County. He noticed a void in recognizing the selfless deeds of the younger generation, which prompted the advent of this ceremony, mirroring a similar one for adults.

The Evolution of the Ceremony

The ceremony, which began with a humble participation of 35 students in its first year, has grown exponentially over the years. This year, the auditorium witnessed a gathering of over 130 attendees, each embodying the spirit of community service. This significant growth in participation is not just a testament to the success of the event, but also a reflection of the increasing awareness and dedication of the youth towards their community.

Recognizing the Young Philanthropists

The event actively acknowledged the work of various groups such as scout troops, JROTCs, and school-affiliated organizations. The ceremony was not just about recognition, but also about encouragement. Selected students were presented with gift cards and scholarships worth thousands of dollars from local colleges, a gesture to inspire and motivate them to continue their selfless journey.

The Winning Troop

The highlight of the ceremony was when Scout Troop 4328, founded by Alyssa Godfrey and her friends, clinched the first place in the high school group category. The troop’s commendable contributions ranged from organizing canned food drives and cleaning up lakes to building a bridge in a park. The award came as a surprise to the troop members, a testament to their genuine dedication towards service above self, without any expectations of recognition.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

