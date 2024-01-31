Round Rock's Historic Palm House Relocated in Major Redevelopment Initiative

The historic Palm House, a treasured landmark in Round Rock, Texas, has been relocated in a significant move this Wednesday morning. This shift from its Main Street position to the grounds of the Old Settlers Association marks a major milestone in the city's redevelopment initiative, approved by the Historic Preservation Committee last December.

Preserving History Amid Progress

The relocation of the Palm House, originally built in 1873, signifies a delicate balance between preserving history and making way for progress. The Austin-based Heimsath Architects were tasked with this intricate operation, which included disassembling and reassembling the house's chimney. This two-room home has stood the test of time, bearing witness to the city's evolution for over a century.

A New Chapter for the Palm House

The former Main Street location of the Palm House is set to be transformed into a pedestrian pathway, linking Prete Plaza and the Round Rock Public Library's courtyard. This pathway will be adjacent to a new parking structure, integrating seamlessly with the city's larger plan of urban revitalization. This change, though significant, is just one aspect of the extensive renovations planned for the area.

The Griffith Building: A Multi-Purpose Hub

The larger renovation project encompasses the 44,000-square-foot Griffith Building. This building, post-renovation, will serve as a multi-purpose hub, housing the Round Rock Visitors Center, a two-story arts and culture gallery, and the Round Rock Chamber. This redevelopment initiative, funded by hotel occupancy tax revenues, aims to breathe fresh life into the city while remaining rooted in its rich history.