Rough Hat Clark County Solar Project: A Major Leap Towards Green Energy

Unveiling a significant stride toward green energy, Candela Renewables has proposed the Rough Hat Clark County Solar Project. This colossal project, possessing a solar power capacity of 400 MWac, is anticipated to revolutionize the renewable energy landscape. The project, which will include an energy storage system of up to 200 MW, is currently under the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) scrutiny. The BLM is seeking public input on the draft environmental analysis for this ambitious initiative, one of the 67 renewable energy projects under consideration.

A Green Giant in the Making

This large-scale project, slated for a location 38 miles west of Las Vegas, will sprawl across approximately 2,400 acres. The installation will consist of solar modules, potentially mounted on single-axis trackers, an onsite substation with high-voltage transformers, and an energy storage system. This project, once fully operational, is expected to generate enough energy to light up about 74,000 homes.

Boosting Employment and Energy Goals

During its construction phase, the Rough Hat project could provide jobs for up to 400 workers. More than a job generator, this solar project will also contribute significantly to the renewable energy goals set by both Nevada and California. In Nevada, these standards call for 25% and 50% renewable energy by 2025 and 2030, respectively. Meanwhile, California is aiming for a 60% renewable energy share by 2030, with an ambitious goal of 100% from renewable and carbon-free sources by 2045.

Supporting Federal Energy Act

The Rough Hat project also aligns with the federal Energy Act of 2020, which targets 25 GW of renewable energy production on public lands by 2025. The BLM, currently handling numerous renewable energy project applications, is in the initial review stages for many others. Public comments for the Rough Hat project can be submitted until April 11, 2024, via mail, email, or through the BLM National NEPA Register project page. The BLM also plans to host virtual and in-person meetings to discuss the project further.