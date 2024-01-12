Roto-Rooter Provides Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes Ahead of Extreme Cold Weather

Anticipating an imminent severe cold spell in the United States, Roto-Rooter, the country’s leading plumbing repair service provider, has issued a set of guidelines to avert pipes from freezing and subsequently bursting. The company cautions that even a minor crack in a water supply pipe can lead to the discharge of an alarming 200 gallons of water per day once the pipe thaws. Homeowners and businesses are encouraged to take action in advance of the arrival of the arctic conditions to circumvent the risk of burst pipes, which could potentially lead to flooding.

Roto-Rooter’s Proactive Measures

The largest provider of plumbing repair services in America, Roto-Rooter, is spearheading an initiative to prevent frozen pipes and manage those that have already succumbed to the freezing temperatures. The company strongly suggests that homeowners and businesses undertake preventive measures before the arctic blast hits, thereby minimizing their risk of dealing with burst pipes and the consequent flooding. The company’s website, rotorooter.com, is a valuable resource for plumbing related information.

Expert Advice from Roto-Rooter

The guidance includes practical tips from a seasoned Roto-Rooter service plumber on how to safeguard pipes from freezing and bursting. Recommendations include closing foundation vents, maintaining home temperatures above 55 degrees, and ensuring water is dripping and running continuously. This advice is based on firsthand experience and data, with Randy Shannon from Roto-Rooter Service in Champaign revealing that his business responded to more than 1,700 calls for burst pipes in 2022 when the temperatures took a nosedive.

A Legacy of Service

Established in 1935, Roto-Rooter has a storied legacy of providing plumbing and drain cleaning services across North America. The company operates in more than 120 company-owned territories and 400 franchise territories, making it an authoritative voice in the industry and a trusted partner for homes and businesses alike.