en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Rotary District 9400 representatives Leave Their Mark at International Assembly

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
Rotary District 9400 representatives Leave Their Mark at International Assembly

Representatives from the Rotary district 9400, George Senosha and Thabang Chiloane, have made their mark at the International Assembly. The assembly, held in Orlando, Florida, USA, served as a strategic forum for incoming district governors and their teams to prepare for their term, beginning in July 2024. This year, Rotary International president-elect Stephanie A. Urchick, introduced the theme ‘Rotary Magic’ for the next Rotary year, focusing on the need to increase membership, establish new clubs, and champion the principles of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion within Rotary.

Senosha and Chiloane represented district 9400, a vibrant conglomerate of 63 clubs with 1044 members spanning Botswana, Eswatini, and southern Mozambique. Recognized for its substantial impact in tackling the region’s diverse challenges and opportunities, the district’s representatives emphasized the reach and influence of Rotary in these regions. The assembly was not simply a symbolic gathering but an avenue for setting strategic directions and forging global connections.

Rotary’s Global Impact and Future Directions

Rotary International has been instrumental in nearly eradicating polio worldwide and remains committed to various charitable causes. Urchick reiterated the Seven Areas of Focus for clubs globally, including promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, supporting education, and protecting the environment. She stressed the importance of carrying forward these guiding principles in the upcoming Rotary year.

Enthusiasm is building up for the upcoming District Conference at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. The event promises engaging sessions and breakouts, a food fest, a table decorating competition, a House of Friendship, and a welcome event with a renowned speaker. A fishing excursion is also on the cards. This conference is an embodiment of the spirit of Rotary and offers an opportunity for personal and professional growth for each participant.

0
Society United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
16 mins ago
The Playboy Prince Turned King: King Frederik's Image Evolution Post Marriage
King Frederik of Denmark, succeeding his mother Queen Margrethe, has seen wholesome changes in his image post his marriage to Australian-born Queen Mary. This transformation from a ‘party prince’ to a more mature royal figure has been a topic of interest for royal observers. Jesper Steinmetz, TV2 Denmark’s Europe Correspondent, in a conversation with Sky
The Playboy Prince Turned King: King Frederik's Image Evolution Post Marriage
Community Petition Battles Closure of Vital Boots Pharmacy in Weston
26 mins ago
Community Petition Battles Closure of Vital Boots Pharmacy in Weston
University of Stirling Calls for Applications for the 2024 Dr Gavin Wallace Fellowship
27 mins ago
University of Stirling Calls for Applications for the 2024 Dr Gavin Wallace Fellowship
Anthony Wann Williams: A Lifelong Advocate for the Homeless Passes Away
16 mins ago
Anthony Wann Williams: A Lifelong Advocate for the Homeless Passes Away
Love Island Stars Reunite: Celebration, Friendship, and New Beginnings at Tanyel Revan's Engagement Party
17 mins ago
Love Island Stars Reunite: Celebration, Friendship, and New Beginnings at Tanyel Revan's Engagement Party
Kolkata's Balancing Act: Urban Order Vs. Livelihood Needs
22 mins ago
Kolkata's Balancing Act: Urban Order Vs. Livelihood Needs
Latest Headlines
World News
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
1 min
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
1 min
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
4 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
5 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
5 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
7 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
8 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
8 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
10 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
16 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app