Rotary District 9400 representatives Leave Their Mark at International Assembly

Representatives from the Rotary district 9400, George Senosha and Thabang Chiloane, have made their mark at the International Assembly. The assembly, held in Orlando, Florida, USA, served as a strategic forum for incoming district governors and their teams to prepare for their term, beginning in July 2024. This year, Rotary International president-elect Stephanie A. Urchick, introduced the theme ‘Rotary Magic’ for the next Rotary year, focusing on the need to increase membership, establish new clubs, and champion the principles of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion within Rotary.

Senosha and Chiloane represented district 9400, a vibrant conglomerate of 63 clubs with 1044 members spanning Botswana, Eswatini, and southern Mozambique. Recognized for its substantial impact in tackling the region’s diverse challenges and opportunities, the district’s representatives emphasized the reach and influence of Rotary in these regions. The assembly was not simply a symbolic gathering but an avenue for setting strategic directions and forging global connections.

Rotary’s Global Impact and Future Directions

Rotary International has been instrumental in nearly eradicating polio worldwide and remains committed to various charitable causes. Urchick reiterated the Seven Areas of Focus for clubs globally, including promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, supporting education, and protecting the environment. She stressed the importance of carrying forward these guiding principles in the upcoming Rotary year.

Enthusiasm is building up for the upcoming District Conference at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. The event promises engaging sessions and breakouts, a food fest, a table decorating competition, a House of Friendship, and a welcome event with a renowned speaker. A fishing excursion is also on the cards. This conference is an embodiment of the spirit of Rotary and offers an opportunity for personal and professional growth for each participant.