Roswell Independent School District Takes on Chronic Absenteeism with U Matter Campaign

In a determined effort to grapple with the issue of chronic absenteeism among its students, the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) in New Mexico, has put the gears in motion for a community campaign dubbed U Matter. Chronic absenteeism, a term that refers to students being absent for 10% or more of the school days, has been a pervasive issue the district is now aiming to tackle head-on.

U Matter: A Community Driven Initiative

The U Matter campaign, launched by RISD, is a multi-pronged initiative. Its objective is not just about addressing the absenteeism statistic, but also about educating families on the critical role that consistent school attendance plays in a child’s academic progress. The district’s approach is holistic, looking beyond the classroom to understand and address the underlying issues that contribute to absenteeism.

Funding and Focus Areas

In May 2023, the district received a significant boost to its initiative in the form of a $300,000 grant. The fund is set to be channeled towards the campaign’s key areas of focus. One such area is ensuring safe transportation for students to and from school, a logistic hurdle that often contributes to student absenteeism. Additionally, the campaign aims to tackle root causes such as substance abuse, family health issues, or bullying, which can significantly impact a student’s ability and willingness to attend school regularly.

Career Exploration: A Beacon for the Future

Moving beyond the immediate, the district is also keeping an eye on the future. Recognizing that motivation plays a crucial role in student engagement, RISD is continuing to provide career exploration opportunities. By involving local community partners to discuss potential careers with students, the district is aiming to inspire them to stay in school by giving them a tangible vision of their future prospects.