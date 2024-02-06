Ross Pendergraft Library Showcases BIPOC Artists in February Exhibit

The Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center, in a significant collaboration with the Arkansas Tech University Department of Art, has opened its doors to an art exhibit that shines the spotlight on the Black and Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC). The month-long exhibit, featuring over 30 original artworks, is on display in room 129 of the Pendergraft Library and Technology Center until Friday, February 23.

Celebrating Diversity Through Art

Not only are the artworks exhibited for public viewing, but many of these unique pieces are also available for purchase. The exhibit features a diverse group of artists, including Jessica Avalos-Reyes, Don-Omar Cuebas, Jocelyn Dong, A'marie Dukes, Jay Fleming, Kevante Foster, Tibor Hollmann, Johnny Lieu, Nathaly Marin, Elonna McPeters, Yanet Navarette, Jennifer Tran, Antonio Walls Jr., and Jessica Zelaya. Each artist brings a different style and perspective to the table, offering visitors a chance to experience the rich creativity and unique viewpoints of BIPOC artists.

An Invitation to Experience the Unseen

The exhibit is not merely a presentation of art, but an invitation to the public to delve into the experiences and perspectives of BIPOC artists, often underrepresented in mainstream exhibits. A reception with refreshments is scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, at 2:30 p.m, enabling art enthusiasts to mingle and converse in the amidst the vibrant artistry.

Where to Find More Information

For those interested in learning more about the exhibit and the featured artists, additional information is available on the Pendergraft Library and Technology Center's website. The ATU Department of Art also provides further details on its website at www.atu.edu/art. This initiative serves as a testament to the dedication of these institutions in promoting diversity and representation in the art world.