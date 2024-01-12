en English
Business

Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment

Former Ross Dress for Less Inc. employee, Ines Angel Lopez, has reached a conditional settlement in her case against the company. Lopez, a sales associate with limited English proficiency, claimed to have experienced persistent verbal abuse and harassment from her co-workers. The torment didn’t stop at name-calling – with words like “stupid,” “worthless,” and “dog,” – but extended to physical assaults such as kicking, punching, and object-throwing.

Unaddressed Complaints and Subsequent Termination

Lopez’s attempts to seek recourse began in March 2019, with her bringing the issue to the management’s attention. However, these complaints fell on deaf ears for nearly a year. In February 2020, she was let go from the company, a move she believes was a retaliatory act for her repeated complaints.

Filing of the Lawsuit and Arbitration

The lawsuit was officially filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court in July 2020. The parties agreed to arbitration in January 2021, a process in which an arbitrator, rather than a jury, would decide the issues. This legal recourse was taken to ensure a fair trial and resolution.

Settlement and Expected Dismissal

The terms of the settlement, reached between Lopez and Ross Dress for Less Inc., remain undisclosed. It is anticipated that a request for dismissal will be filed by February 1. So far, Ross Dress for Less Inc. has refrained from commenting on the settlement.

Business Human Rights United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

