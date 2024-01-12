Rosen Law Firm Investigates Grifols, S.A. for Potential Securities Claims

The Rosen Law Firm, a global leader in investor rights, has launched an investigation into potential securities claims against Grifols, S.A. on behalf of the company’s shareholders. This move follows allegations that Grifols may have circulated misleading business information to its investors, thereby breaching trust and potentially violating securities laws. Investors who purchased Grifols securities and suffered losses may be entitled to compensation and can participate in a possible class action under a no-win, no-fee contingency agreement.

Rosen Law Firm’s Investigation into Grifols

The probe was instigated by a Gotham City Research LLC report, titled “Grifols SA: Scranton and the Undisclosed Debts,” published on January 9, 2024. The report alleges that Grifols engaged in accounting manipulations to decrease leverage and exaggerate profits. According to Gotham City Research, Grifols’s actual leverage might be significantly higher than reported, rendering the company’s shares potentially worthless. Post publication, Grifols’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) plummeted by 21.83%.

Financial Impact on Grifols Shareholders

The fallout from the report has been significant, with Grifols’s common shares suffering a severe 32% hit in pre-market trading on January 9, 2024. Shareholders who have experienced losses are urged to contact the Rosen Law Firm to explore options for potential loss recovery.

Rosen Law Firm’s Track Record

The Rosen Law Firm is no stranger to leading securities class actions, boasting a record that includes the biggest settlement against a Chinese company. The firm is recognized for its high settlement rankings and is encouraging investors to choose legal representation with a track record of successful securities litigation. The firm is prepared to lead a class action to recover investor losses based on the allegations against Grifols.