Business

Rosen Law Firm Calls on Microvast Investors to Join Class Action Lawsuit

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, has issued an urgent reminder to investors who purchased securities from Microvast Holdings, Inc. between October 19, 2022, and November 20, 2023. The firm urges these investors to come forward before the upcoming lead plaintiff deadline on February 5, 2024, concerning a class action lawsuit alleging Microvast made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose critical business information.

Allegations Against Microvast

Microvast has been accused of making false statements and failing to disclose vital information affecting its business prospects. The class action lawsuit alleges that the company was unlikely to be awarded a United States Department of Energy grant. It further claims that negotiations for the grant had ceased and that the company misrepresented the profitability of its business and partnerships. Consequently, investors allegedly suffered significant financial damage when the true details emerged.

The Role of Rosen Law Firm

Rosen Law Firm is calling on investors who purchased Microvast securities to join the class action and potentially receive compensation for their financial losses. The firm prides itself on its track record of securing significant settlements for investors, including a record-breaking settlement against a Chinese company in a securities class action. The firm offers a platform for investors to join the class action and reminds investors that they are not represented by counsel unless they retain one.

Investor Options

At this juncture, investors have the option to participate actively by becoming a lead plaintiff or remain an absent class member. Rosen Law Firm has been recognized for its achievements in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation, offering investors a reliable avenue for seeking justice in the face of fraudulent business practices. As the deadline of February 5, 2024, looms closer, investors are encouraged to come forward and hold Microvast accountable for its alleged misrepresentations.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

