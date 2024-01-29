Rosen Law Firm Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Future FinTech Group Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Rosen Law Firm, the world-renowned investor rights law firm, has issued a timely reminder for investors who purchased securities from Future FinTech Group Inc between March 10, 2020, and January 11, 2024. The reminder is regarding the impending lead plaintiff deadline on March 18, 2024, for a class action lawsuit initiated by the firm.

Allegations Against Future FinTech

The lawsuit accuses Future FinTech and its defendant Shanchun Huang of making false and misleading statements and failing to disclose crucial information. The revelation of this information, according to the lawsuit, led to significant investor damages. The allegations include manipulation of Future FinTech's stock price, false reporting of stock ownership details to the SEC, and the implementation of unlawful measures to boost the stock price.

The Call for Potential Class Members

Rosen Law Firm is extending an invitation to investors who bought Future FinTech securities during the said period. The firm encourages investors to join the class action and seek compensation through a contingency fee arrangement, which entails no out-of-pocket fees or costs. The firm underscores the importance of choosing a qualified counsel to represent their interests.

Rosen Law Firm's Track Record

In its bid to win over potential class members, Rosen Law Firm highlights its impressive track record and vast experience in securities class actions. The firm has achieved considerable settlements and has been highly ranked for its number of securities class action settlements. Its record serves as a testament to its commitment to uphold investor rights and pursue justice for alleged corporate wrongdoings.