Rosemont School Board District 78 Seals Four-Year Contract with Teachers' Association

In a notable development, Rosemont School Board District 78 has inked a fresh four-year employment contract with the Rosemont Professional Association (RPA), the entity that embodies the teaching fraternity at Rosemont Elementary School. The newly minted contract will come into effect at the close of the 2023-24 academic year, stretching up to June of the 2026-27 school year.

Provisions and Benefits

The agreement is replete with an assortment of provisions, encompassing salary scales for newly on-boarded personnel, prearranged pay hikes for the current staff, and added remuneration for those undertaking special auxiliary tasks. The contract delineates various benefits such as sick leave, personal leave, and jury duty leave. It also bolsters the opportunity for educators to engage in advanced collegiate training.

Negotiation Process and Concessions

During the navigated course of negotiations, compromises were made from both sides – the educators and the administration. Tweaks were made to professional institute days, an extra school institute day was introduced before the start of the academic year, and designated times were set aside for the staff to collaboratively discuss pedagogical strategies.

Fostering a Collaborative Environment

These planned meetings are designed to foster a harmonious environment where faculty members can work in unison to elevate the academic experience at Rosemont School. The negotiation process was steered by RPA officers, including President Vicki Cline and Vice President Lisa Maltais. Principal Peter Schaul underscored these details, underlining the cooperative spirit that was prevalent during the negotiation process.