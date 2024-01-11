en English
Obituary

Rosemary ‘Eileen’ Walls: A Life of Devotion and Passion

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:47 pm EST
Rosemary “Eileen” Walls, a beloved matriarch and long-time resident of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at the age of 94 on January 11, 2024. Born to Ernest and Juanita Shadwell on June 20, 1929, in Effingham, Illinois, Eileen led a life filled with devotion to her family and a passion for gardening, fishing, and travel.

A Life Well-Lived

Eileen married Charles E. Walls on August 31, 1946, and the couple shared 66 years of marital bliss until Charles’ demise in 2013. Eileen’s professional journey spanned 34 years at Koontz-Wagner Services, where she retired in 1999. However, her life wasn’t confined to work. She found joy in nurturing flowers in her garden, the thrill of fishing, and the excitement of traveling to new places. Her pet African Grey Parrot, Molly, was a constant companion.

A Legacy of Love

Eileen leaves behind a legacy that includes her four daughters, Jo Ann Wernsing, Kay Brown, Patsy Moon, and Beth Youse, along with ten grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great-grandchildren. Her family life was marked with love and respect. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles, and a granddaughter, Mary Eileen Nunn.

Final Farewell

Visitation and funeral services have been scheduled for January 15, 2024, at the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home in Bryan, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by her granddaughter, Dena Warren. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center. Loved ones are invited to share memories and condolences on the Oberlin-Turnbull website, celebrating a life that was lived to the fullest and will be fondly remembered by many.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

