Roseman University Announces Major Expansion of Summerlin Campus

In a significant move towards addressing the rising demand for medical professionals in Southern Nevada, Roseman University has announced an ambitious expansion of its Summerlin campus. The private, nonprofit university plans to transform 32 acres of land into a comprehensive medical school campus, in a project that could potentially increase the university's enrollment by a staggering 146%. This substantial growth strategy, which is set to be completed by 2032, represents an investment of $500-$550 million.

The Three-Phase Expansion Strategy

The expansion plan, which is divided into three phases, includes the addition of more classroom buildings, a clinic, a student union building, and increased parking facilities. Construction is expected to commence by the end of the year, with the project potentially increasing the university's enrollment from 750 to 1,850 students.

Introducing a New MD Program

As part of its expanded offering, Roseman University also plans to introduce a second Doctor of Medicine (MD) program in Southern Nevada. This new program will be the third of its kind in the state, complementing existing programs at UNLV and UNR. The university is currently in the process of seeking accreditation for this MD program.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

According to economic projections, the university's expansion will generate a remarkable $1.86 billion economic impact from 2024 to 2032. Additionally, the project is expected to support over 10,500 jobs during this period. Renee Coffman, the university's co-founder and president, underscored the vital need for increased healthcare access and professional development in the region. To support this massive expansion, Roseman University is actively seeking contributions from the community and businesses.