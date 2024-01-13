Roseburg Public Library to Offer Personalized Tech Assistance and Revive Maker Space

Patrons of the Roseburg Public Library will soon have personalized technology assistance at their fingertips. The library has announced a new initiative to host drop-in tech time sessions, which will begin in February and last through July. These sessions aim to provide individualized tech help to community members and are a direct response to the demand highlighted by the success of computer classes in the past.

Personalized Tech Assistance

The brains behind this venture is Christian Sala, a Resource Assistance for Rural Environments AmeriCorps member. He will host these sessions twice a month, on the first Thursday and first Friday from 12-2 p.m. To accommodate the diverse community, a Spanish interpreter will be present during Thursday sessions. The participants are encouraged to bring their own devices, although the library will also provide desktops and laptops for those without portable devices. No appointments are necessary, and the service operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Uncertain Future

The only caveat to this promising initiative is that Sala’s term ends in July. The library has not yet confirmed whether the service will continue after his departure. This brings an element of uncertainty to the future of this well-intentioned venture.

Reviving the Maker Space

In addition to the tech time sessions, Sala is also rebooting the maker space at the library. This space boasts a 3D printer, button maker, sewing machine, and a Cricut cutting machine. A small fee is required for materials, and users must sign an agreement to use the equipment. Minors will need parental consent. The library is currently seeking volunteers, particularly teenagers who can earn service hours, to help run the maker space.

Through these efforts, the Roseburg Public Library is reinforcing its commitment to the community, providing valuable resources and opportunities for learning and growth. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of the tech time sessions, the initiatives reflect a positive step towards making technology more accessible to all.