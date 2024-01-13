en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Roseburg Public Library to Offer Personalized Tech Assistance and Revive Maker Space

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
Roseburg Public Library to Offer Personalized Tech Assistance and Revive Maker Space

Patrons of the Roseburg Public Library will soon have personalized technology assistance at their fingertips. The library has announced a new initiative to host drop-in tech time sessions, which will begin in February and last through July. These sessions aim to provide individualized tech help to community members and are a direct response to the demand highlighted by the success of computer classes in the past.

Personalized Tech Assistance

The brains behind this venture is Christian Sala, a Resource Assistance for Rural Environments AmeriCorps member. He will host these sessions twice a month, on the first Thursday and first Friday from 12-2 p.m. To accommodate the diverse community, a Spanish interpreter will be present during Thursday sessions. The participants are encouraged to bring their own devices, although the library will also provide desktops and laptops for those without portable devices. No appointments are necessary, and the service operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Uncertain Future

The only caveat to this promising initiative is that Sala’s term ends in July. The library has not yet confirmed whether the service will continue after his departure. This brings an element of uncertainty to the future of this well-intentioned venture.

Reviving the Maker Space

In addition to the tech time sessions, Sala is also rebooting the maker space at the library. This space boasts a 3D printer, button maker, sewing machine, and a Cricut cutting machine. A small fee is required for materials, and users must sign an agreement to use the equipment. Minors will need parental consent. The library is currently seeking volunteers, particularly teenagers who can earn service hours, to help run the maker space.

Through these efforts, the Roseburg Public Library is reinforcing its commitment to the community, providing valuable resources and opportunities for learning and growth. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of the tech time sessions, the initiatives reflect a positive step towards making technology more accessible to all.

0
Education United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
NIDA Summer Research Internship Program: Fostering Diversity in Scientific Workforce
Offering a unique opportunity for undergraduate students to immerse themselves in substance use and addiction research, the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) Summer Research Internship Program has opened its doors once again. This eight-week program is not merely an academic exercise, but a significant step towards the creation of a more diverse scientific workforce.
NIDA Summer Research Internship Program: Fostering Diversity in Scientific Workforce
CES 2024: A Showcase of New Laptops for Students and Users with Diverse Needs
8 mins ago
CES 2024: A Showcase of New Laptops for Students and Users with Diverse Needs
Caretaker Sindh Information Minister Reaffirms Support for Journalists Amidst Ongoing Challenges
10 mins ago
Caretaker Sindh Information Minister Reaffirms Support for Journalists Amidst Ongoing Challenges
October 2023: A Defining Month in Machine Intelligence
5 mins ago
October 2023: A Defining Month in Machine Intelligence
Saturday Hoops Program Extends Reach with New Venue in Avondale
5 mins ago
Saturday Hoops Program Extends Reach with New Venue in Avondale
Choctaw Alumnus Roger Amerman: From Marvel's Echo to Whitman College
5 mins ago
Choctaw Alumnus Roger Amerman: From Marvel's Echo to Whitman College
Latest Headlines
World News
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
24 seconds
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
32 seconds
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
33 seconds
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
41 seconds
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
56 seconds
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
2 mins
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
2 mins
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open
2 mins
Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open
CES 2024: From Samsung's Music Frame to Home Tech Breakthroughs
3 mins
CES 2024: From Samsung's Music Frame to Home Tech Breakthroughs
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app