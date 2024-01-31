Roseburg Forest Products Marks New Era with Promotion of Cybelle White

Roseburg Forest Products has recently announced the promotion of Cybelle White to the role of Chief of Staff, placing her officially on the company's Executive Team. This elevation came into effect from the onset of the year, marking a significant milestone in White's career trajectory.

Responsibility Expansion

In her new capacity, White's responsibilities have broadened to encompass the alignment of strategic initiatives, enhancement of communication, acceleration of decision-making, and management of projects for the CEO. Further, she is charged with guiding the Executive Team's interaction with the Board. The creation of the Chief of Staff role within the company is a strategic endeavor aimed at bolstering the company's execution, follow-up, and accountability mechanisms, thereby driving results.

White's Journey with Roseburg Forest Products

White's association with Roseburg Forest Products traces back to 2016, when she came onboard as an executive assistant to the then-President and CEO, Grady Mulbery. Since her joining, she has seen her role and influence within the company expand. A notable upswing in her career came in 2022 when she was appointed the Manager of Executive Office and Board Relations. In this role, she was instrumental in optimizing the executive office and board of director structures, leading the team of executive assistants, and was central to the execution of the CEO transition in 2023.

Anticipating Positive Impact

Stuart Gray, the current President and CEO of Roseburg, has lauded White's contributions to the company and anticipates her new role to have an even greater impact on the company's productivity and the success of its initiatives. White's promotion stands as a testament to her leadership effectiveness and sets her up for an expanded influence across the company.