Rose Kennedy Greenway Unveils New Chinese Zodiac Art, Celebrating Community and Tradition

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has announced an exciting collaboration with artists Ponnapa Prakkamakul and Zhidong Zhang, introducing two new public art installations as part of their annual Chinese Zodiac series. The installations, Prakkamakul's Year of the Dragon and Zhang's Far Away, From Home, are set to enhance Auntie Kay and Uncle Frank Chin Park with their unique interpretations of ceremony, community, and tradition.

Embracing Tradition Through Art

Adam Torres, the Conservancy's Public Art Project Manager, highlighted the significance of these installations, noting their role in bringing together ceremony, community, and tradition during times of fear and uncertainty. Prakkamakul's installation, inspired by Chinese mythology and the magical qualities of dragons, features a twenty-foot long interactive dragon named Ju Long Ju Long. This piece, formed out of brightly colored plywood, is not just a visual spectacle but also includes interactive elements such as a spinning kaleidoscope and a hand drum for children's play.

Interactive and Introspective Experiences

Zhang's multimedia installation, set to be installed in mid-March 2024, offers a more intimate experience. Located at the northern end of Chin Park's Serpentine Path, it invites viewers into a personal space of reflection. In contrast, Prakkamakul's vibrant sculpture at the park's southern end celebrates joy and community engagement. Both pieces are designed to work in tandem along the park's winding path, each offering a unique perspective on the themes of love, community, and identity central to this year's Chinese Zodiac celebration.

Community Engagement and Future Celebrations

The installations are not just about aesthetic appeal; they are deeply rooted in community engagement. Prakkamakul's piece, in particular, includes quotes from Boston's Chinatown community and was developed with the involvement of A-VOYCE youth. The opening celebration for Year of the Dragon took place on February 18, 2024, and the Conservancy is planning a Dragon Boat Festival on June 10, 2024, to further celebrate the installation and its contribution to the community.

The introduction of these art installations at the Rose Kennedy Greenway marks a significant moment for both the artists involved and the community at large. It underscores the power of art to bring people together, fostering a shared sense of joy and belonging. As these new pieces take their place in Chin Park, they promise to be a source of inspiration and community pride for years to come, symbolizing the resilience and vibrancy of the community they serve.