Rose Kennedy Greenway Unveils Dual Chinese Zodiac Sculptures by Prakkamakul and Zhang in Chin Park

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has embarked on a celebratory venture, intertwining art, community, and cultural heritage through the unveiling of two distinct sculptures by artists Ponnapa Prakkamakul and Zhidong Zhang. Marking a first in the Conservancy's Public Art Program, these installations honor the Chinese Zodiac and Lunar New Year, offering a vibrant exploration of identity, community, and tradition within Boston's Auntie Kay and Uncle Frank Chin Park.

Crafting Connections Through Art

Adam Torres, the Conservancy's Public Art Project Manager, highlights the installations as embodiments of ceremony, community, and tradition, particularly in challenging times. Prakkamakul's Year of the Dragon, installed on February 15, and Zhang's Far Away, From Home, set for a mid-March 2024 installation, promise to enrich the park with their thematic depth and visual allure. These artworks not only celebrate the Lunar New Year but also foster a dialogue on love, community, and identity, seamlessly integrating with the park's landscape.

Interactive and Introspective Experiences

Prakkamakul's twenty-foot long interactive sculpture, Ju Long Ju Long, is a vivid representation of the dragon's symbolic power in Chinese mythology, designed to inspire joy and community engagement. Meanwhile, Zhang's multimedia installation offers a more introspective experience, inviting viewers to reflect on themes of belonging and cultural identity. Both installations are strategically placed along the park's Serpentine Path, creating a dynamic artistic corridor that engages visitors in a meaningful exchange.

Community and Celebration

The Conservancy's dedication to community engagement is further exemplified through the planned Dragon Boat Festival on June 10, 2024, celebrating Prakkamakul's installation. This event, along with the opening celebration held on February 18, 2024, underscores the installations' role in not only beautifying the park but also in strengthening community bonds and fostering shared moments of joy and reflection.

As the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy continues to champion public art as a catalyst for community connection and cultural celebration, Prakkamakul and Zhang's installations stand as testaments to the power of art to unite and inspire. Through these sculptures, the Conservancy invites visitors to explore the rich tapestry of stories, traditions, and experiences that define the vibrant heart of Boston's Chinatown.