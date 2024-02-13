Rose Byrne to Star in 'Tow': A Tale of Resilience Against Injustice

In a fusion of resilience and justice, Rose Byrne is ready to bring the inspiring true story of Amanda Ogle to the big screen in the upcoming film 'Tow'. Slated to be directed by Stephanie Laing, this cinematic endeavor will delve into the tale of a homeless woman from Seattle who refused to bow down to a colossal tow bill.

A Battle Against Injustice

When Amanda Ogle, a homeless woman in Seattle, discovered that her car had been towed and was facing a bill of $21,634, she chose to fight back. This film, 'Tow', will follow Ogle's courageous journey as she not only sought to reclaim her vehicle but also her life.

Stellar Cast and Crew

Renowned actress Rose Byrne will take on the lead role, portraying the unyielding Amanda Ogle. Byrne will also serve as a producer on the project, alongside a star-studded lineup including Stephanie Laing, Brent Stiefel, Justin Lothrop, Brian O'Shea, Danyelle Foord, Jonathan Keasey, Jonathan Tropper, Josh Ricks, Danny Gusman, Nat McCormick, and Giovanna Trischitta.

A Trio of Talented Writers

The screenplay for 'Tow' is penned by a trio of talented writers - Jonathan Keasey, Brant Boivin, and Annie Weisman. Weisman, who recently worked with Byrne and Laing on Apple TV's 'Physical', brings her unique storytelling prowess to this compelling narrative.

The Exchange will manage international sales for 'Tow', while CAA Media Finance will represent the domestic front. As the world awaits the release of this powerful film, it serves as a reminder of the indomitable human spirit that continues to battle against all odds.

Rose Byrne once again showcases her dedication to portraying strong, real-life characters in 'Tow'. The film promises to captivate audiences worldwide with its moving portrayal of Amanda Ogle's struggle against injustice.

As the story unfolds, viewers will be drawn into the complex world of towing and the implications of such exorbitant fees. The film aims to shed light on the often-unseen struggles faced by homeless individuals and the importance of standing up for one's rights.

With a captivating narrative, a talented cast and crew, and a message that resonates with many, 'Tow' is set to make a significant impact on the silver screen.