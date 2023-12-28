en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Roscosmos and NASA Extend Cross-Flight Program on ISS Until 2025

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:10 am EST
Roscosmos and NASA Extend Cross-Flight Program on ISS Until 2025

Roscosmos, Russia’s state space corporation, and NASA have mutually agreed to sustain the cross-flight program on the International Space Station (ISS) through 2025. The program, which ensures the continuous functioning of the ISS, involves Russian and American spacecraft carrying representatives from each other’s space agencies on their missions.

Extended Cooperation Amid Global Tensions

Despite prevailing geopolitical tensions, the extension of the cross-flight program symbolizes the ongoing collaboration between Russia and the United States in the realm of space exploration. This shared commitment to maintaining the ISS as an international hub for space science and research reflects an understanding that transcends earthly disputes.

Amendments Signed for Integrated Crews

Two amendments to the cross-flight agreement were signed in July and December 2023, ensuring the presence of at least one representative from both Roscosmos and NASA in their respective segments of the ISS. The agreement originally covered three flights of Russian and American ships but was expanded to include one mission, safeguarding against potential disruptions that could leave either segment unmanned.

The Cross-Flight Program: A Shared Venture

The first cross-flight mission involved the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft carrying an American astronaut, followed by a Russian cosmonaut aboard an American Crew Dragon. Additional missions are scheduled for the first half of 2024. By extending the program until 2025, the two space agencies guarantee their continued collaboration, ensuring the ISS’s ongoing operation and cementing its role as a platform for global space exploration.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Russia Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Romania and Bulgaria to Join Schengen Area by Air and Sea in March 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Russia Considers Armenia a Strategic Ally Despite Strained Relations

By Momen Zellmi

Day 673 of Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Escalations and Implications

By BNN Correspondents

Rebellion, Death, and Uncertainty: Yevgeny Prigozhin's Impact and Russia's Future

By BNN Correspondents

Forced Separation of Ukrainian Children: A Covert Genocide ...
@Russia · 1 hour
Forced Separation of Ukrainian Children: A Covert Genocide ...
heart comment 0
Scandalous Nightclub Party Stirs Controversy in Russia

By BNN Correspondents

Scandalous Nightclub Party Stirs Controversy in Russia
Ukraine’s Air Defence Systems Prove Effective Against Russia-Deployed Drones

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine's Air Defence Systems Prove Effective Against Russia-Deployed Drones
Soviet-era Antonov-24 Makes Emergency Landing on Frozen River, All Passengers Safe

By BNN Correspondents

Soviet-era Antonov-24 Makes Emergency Landing on Frozen River, All Passengers Safe
Teen Escapes Murderous Stepfather Amid Rising Domestic Violence in Russia

By BNN Correspondents

Teen Escapes Murderous Stepfather Amid Rising Domestic Violence in Russia
Latest Headlines
World News
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Move Towards Inclusivity
1 min
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Move Towards Inclusivity
OIC Condemns Israel's Actions Against Palestinians
8 mins
OIC Condemns Israel's Actions Against Palestinians
Zambia's Chipolopolo Gears Up for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
11 mins
Zambia's Chipolopolo Gears Up for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Syria Condemns Israel's Actions in Formal Letter to the United Nations
11 mins
Syria Condemns Israel's Actions in Formal Letter to the United Nations
Dr. Cosmas Musumali Applauds UPND's Getrude Imenda for Acknowledging Governance Failures
11 mins
Dr. Cosmas Musumali Applauds UPND's Getrude Imenda for Acknowledging Governance Failures
Parliamentary Rep. Jesma Paul-Victor Urges Action for Coulibistrie and Local Farmers
13 mins
Parliamentary Rep. Jesma Paul-Victor Urges Action for Coulibistrie and Local Farmers
Oyo State: Sacked Council Officials Accuse Governor Makinde of Deception over Unpaid Allowances
13 mins
Oyo State: Sacked Council Officials Accuse Governor Makinde of Deception over Unpaid Allowances
New York Steam Pipe Failure Sparks Asbestos Concerns and Interrupts Services
14 mins
New York Steam Pipe Failure Sparks Asbestos Concerns and Interrupts Services
Saudi Arabia's Unemployment Rate Sees Slight Increase Amid Efforts Towards 'Saudization'
14 mins
Saudi Arabia's Unemployment Rate Sees Slight Increase Amid Efforts Towards 'Saudization'
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
1 hour
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
3 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app