Roscosmos and NASA Extend Cross-Flight Program on ISS Until 2025

Roscosmos, Russia’s state space corporation, and NASA have mutually agreed to sustain the cross-flight program on the International Space Station (ISS) through 2025. The program, which ensures the continuous functioning of the ISS, involves Russian and American spacecraft carrying representatives from each other’s space agencies on their missions.

Extended Cooperation Amid Global Tensions

Despite prevailing geopolitical tensions, the extension of the cross-flight program symbolizes the ongoing collaboration between Russia and the United States in the realm of space exploration. This shared commitment to maintaining the ISS as an international hub for space science and research reflects an understanding that transcends earthly disputes.

Amendments Signed for Integrated Crews

Two amendments to the cross-flight agreement were signed in July and December 2023, ensuring the presence of at least one representative from both Roscosmos and NASA in their respective segments of the ISS. The agreement originally covered three flights of Russian and American ships but was expanded to include one mission, safeguarding against potential disruptions that could leave either segment unmanned.

The Cross-Flight Program: A Shared Venture

The first cross-flight mission involved the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft carrying an American astronaut, followed by a Russian cosmonaut aboard an American Crew Dragon. Additional missions are scheduled for the first half of 2024. By extending the program until 2025, the two space agencies guarantee their continued collaboration, ensuring the ISS’s ongoing operation and cementing its role as a platform for global space exploration.