Rosalía Stuns in Sheer Lace, Dines Solo in Beverly Hills Amid Romance with Jeremy Allen White

Rosalía turned heads with her daring fashion choice as she dined at Cipriani in Beverly Hills, marking yet another public appearance that has fueled speculation about her relationship with actor Jeremy Allen White. The Spanish singer, known for her hit 'La Fama', opted for a bold, braless look in a sheer lace top, paired with leather trousers, as she stepped out alone on Friday night.

Romance in the Spotlight

Since sparking dating rumors in late November, Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White, acclaimed for his role in 'The Bear', have been inseparable. The couple's relationship comes on the heels of significant personal changes for both; Rosalía ended her engagement with Rauw Alejandro in July 2023, while White's divorce from actress Addison Timlin, with whom he shares two daughters, was finalized in May of the same year. Sources close to the pair have hinted at a blossoming romance, evolving from a platonic friendship to something more intimate.

Life Changes and Co-Parenting Dynamics

Amidst the unfolding of his new relationship, Jeremy Allen White has navigated the complexities of co-parenting and adjusting to life post-divorce. Addison Timlin's move to file for divorce came after four years of marriage, leading to a public acknowledgment of her single motherhood journey on social media. The custody arrangement for their daughters includes rigorous conditions for White, such as daily alcohol testing and mandatory attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, underscoring the actor's commitment to his family amidst personal transitions.

A Star on the Rise

Jeremy Allen White's career has been on an upward trajectory, significantly boosted by the success of 'The Bear'. In the series, he portrays a Michelin-starred chef who takes a dramatic turn in his culinary journey, drawing widespread acclaim and solidifying his status in the entertainment industry. His personal life, particularly his relationship with Rosalía, has attracted considerable attention, blending the lines between his professional achievements and private endeavors.