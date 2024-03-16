Rosalía Shines at Bad Bunny's L.A. Concert: A Night of Friendship and Music

There was a special guest in attendance at Bad Bunny's most recent show. On Friday night, Rosalía attended her friend's concert at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the "Ojitos lindos" musician, 30, performed the second of three concerts at the venue. Rosalía, 31, documented her time attending the event on her Instagram Story, first sharing a photograph of herself standing before a barricade while wearing a cropped white shirt and black skirt, which she paired with black gloves, a black purse and a pair of sunglasses. She then uploaded a video of Bad Bunny performing onstage, where he could be seen on a platform above her singing in a red and black ensemble.

Longstanding Friendship and Collaboration

The "Con Altura" artist has been friends with Bunny for some time now. In 2019, Rosalía shared a photo of her and the rapper/singer on Instagram where she was pictured in a blue button-down shirt with her arm around Bunny who was clad in a black T-shirt and layers of gold necklaces. "q haces mañana??" Rosalía captioned the photo. The pair ended up collaborating on the reggaeton single "La Noche de Anoche" two years later, and the "Malamente" performer joined the "No Me Quiero Casar" artist during his stint on Saturday Night Live in February 2021.

Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour

In October, Bunny announced his Most Wanted Tour, which kicked off Feb. 21, 2024 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The news came just a few days after the global superstar released his highly anticipated album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow). The 31-date tour will have stops in cities that include Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, and Orlando. The tour will also feature three consecutive performances in Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Miami. The trek is set to conclude in Miami with performances from May 24 to May 26.

Impact and Anticipation

Before heading out on tour, Bunny appeared as both a host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live in October. Bad Bunny's 'Most Wanted Tour' made a triumphant return to Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena, where he delivered a cinematic production with a western theme. The show featured a mix of songs from his latest album and classic hits, with Bad Bunny making a grand entrance on horseback and engaging with fans throughout the arena. The tour has been a massive hit so far, with nine sold-out shows grossing $37,549,690. Rosalía's attendance at the Los Angeles concert underscores the deep friendship and mutual respect between these two artists, highlighting a night of vibrant music and camaraderie.