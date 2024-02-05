Rosa Parks Honored with Commemorative Plaque on Transit Equity Day

On the occasion of Transit Equity Day, the city of Portsmouth, Virginia, paid tribute to the indomitable Rosa Parks, a symbol of the Civil Rights Movement, by unveiling a commemorative plaque at the Hampton Transit Center. This act of remembrance not only celebrated Parks' defiance in December 1955, which spurred the desegregation of public transportation, but also aimed to underline the persistent importance of public transit equity.

Rosa Parks: A Legacy Remembered

The unveiling ceremony was graced by the presence of notable community leaders, including William Harrell, the President and CEO of Hampton Roads Regional Transit. He emphasized the need for continual progress towards public transit equity. Other leaders present at the event included Gayleen Kanoyton, President of the Hampton NAACP, and Gil Bland, President of the Urban League of Hampton Roads. Their speeches stressed the integral role of Black history in shaping American history and the ongoing struggle to mitigate disparities in health care, housing, and employment sectors.

Transit Equity Day: A National Remembrance

Transit Equity Day, commemorated every February by the Labor Sustainability Network, is a nationwide day of action that underscores the significance of equitable public transit in the continual fight for civil rights. This year's event coincided with Rosa Parks' 111th birthday, further underlining the historical importance of her actions and the current landscape of transit inequity.

Emphasizing Equality in Modern Times

Modern disparities in public transit access and funding were highlighted, drawing attention to the potential of public transit reforms in addressing inequality. The leaders present at the ceremony underscored the enduring relevance of Parks' actions, reminding participants of the necessity to continue battling against modern manifestations of racism and inequality. The event served as a stark reminder that while we have come a long way since Rosa Parks' courageous act of defiance, there is still much work to be done in the quest for true equity and equality.