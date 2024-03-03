RootsTech 2024 Closing: Kristin Chenoweth Reflects on Faith, Family, Adoption

On the climactic day of RootsTech 2024, attendees experienced a unique blend of entertainment, emotion, and education through the insights of Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth and a posthumous video from President M. Russell Ballard. Despite challenging weather conditions, the audience's spirit remained undeterred, highlighting the conference's theme, "Remember," and its focus on connecting with family roots, both biological and spiritual.

Reflections on Adoption and Faith

Kristin Chenoweth, known for her remarkable Broadway career, took center stage to share her personal journey with adoption and how it shaped her understanding of family and faith. Chenoweth, whose life was profoundly influenced by her adoptive parents and biological mother, emphasized the significance of nature and nurture in her upbringing. Her story, complemented by musical performances, offered a poignant reminder of the diverse ways families are formed and the role of divine intervention in her life. Her encounter with her biological mother in 2012 was a testament to the healing power of reconnection and understanding one's origins.

Legacy of President M. Russell Ballard

The late President M. Russell Ballard's message, delivered through a video filmed months before his passing, resonated deeply with attendees. Elder Gerrit W. Gong introduced the video, underscoring its importance as one of President Ballard's final testimonies on the eternal nature of family and the Christian faith. President Ballard's reflections on his ancestors, including Hyrum Smith and Joseph Smith, founders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, underscored the value of knowing one's heritage and the sacrifices made by forebears. His message aligned seamlessly with the conference's theme, urging participants to remember and honor their familial legacies.

RootsTech 2024: A Global Gathering

RootsTech 2024, held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, attracted thousands of onsite participants and an estimated 4 million online attendees from over 240 countries. The conference's ability to broadcast in more than 20 languages exemplified its global reach and the universal appeal of exploring family history. Activities like a shootout with former BYU basketball player Jimmer Fredette and a professional pickleball exhibition game added a layer of entertainment, fostering a sense of community among participants.

As RootsTech 2024 concluded, the messages from Kristin Chenoweth and President Ballard left a lasting impression, encouraging individuals to delve into their pasts and appreciate the tapestry of relationships and experiences that define them. The conference not only provided tools for genealogical research but also offered profound insights into the essence of family and faith, reinforcing the importance of remembering and honoring one's roots.