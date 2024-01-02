en English
Disaster

Roosevelt Island Explosions Cause Widespread Power Outages

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
In a series of startling events, Roosevelt Island, nestled in New York City’s East River, was rocked by multiple explosions emanating from manhole covers. This incident led to significant power outages, disrupting the daily routines of thousands of residents and businesses.

Explosive Start to the Day

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) was quick to respond to reports of possible explosions on the island. Residents were jarred awake around 6 am by the loud noise and the shaking of buildings. Buildings located at 2 and 4 River Road were particularly affected, with power outages reported during the incident. The NYPD stepped in to manage traffic while the FDNY carried out their investigations.

Emergency Response & Investigation

No injuries were reported, but the situation required an immediate response from the city’s emergency services and Con Edison. Firefighters initiated an emergency response protocol after residents reported ‘three booms and shakes’ felt across Roosevelt Island, Manhattan, and Queens. The third vibration was reported to be ‘felt further away’ by the island’s residents. Emergency responders also reported feeling the vibrations, lending credence to the residents’ claims.

The Aftermath and Future Prevention

The cause of the explosions and tremors was initially declared ‘unfounded.’ However, such incidents are often linked to failures in underground electrical infrastructure, leading to the build-up of gases and subsequent explosions. The repair efforts are now focused on identifying and rectifying the root cause to prevent any future occurrences. This incident underscores the need for a coordinated effort from the city’s utility services and emergency management teams to address the immediate effects of such events and to work towards enhancing the reliability of the power grid.

Disaster United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

