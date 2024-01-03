en English
Education

Roofing Alliance Announces Finalists for 10th Anniversary Student Competition

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:59 pm EST
Roofing Alliance Announces Finalists for 10th Anniversary Student Competition

In a significant announcement, the Roofing Alliance has unveiled the top five finalist teams for its 10th Anniversary Construction Management Student Competition. These teams will compete in the final phase at the prestigious International Roofing Expo. Representing a variety of schools, the teams have successfully earned the opportunity to present their innovative proposals to a panel of industry experts.

Competition Details and Significance

The apex of the competition, featuring intense oral presentations, is slated for Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 8 a.m. The location is none other than the Las Vegas Convention Center, specifically Room N110. The event holds immense value within the industry as it brings forth the emerging talent and creative concepts within the realm of construction management, with a particular focus on roofing.

Opportunities for Participants

The participating schools and their teams will have the unique chance to showcase their skills and knowledge in front of seasoned roofing professionals. This exposure could potentially herald future opportunities, making it a pivotal moment in their career journey.

A Decade of Fostering Talent

This announcement also marks a milestone for the competition itself. For a decade, it has been instrumental in fostering education and practical experience for students aspiring to enter the construction management industry. The Roofing Alliance has consistently shown its commitment to funding education, research, scholarships, and philanthropic initiatives aimed at ensuring the industry’s future excellence.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

