Roofing Alliance Announces Finalists for 10th Anniversary Student Competition

In a significant announcement, the Roofing Alliance has unveiled the top five finalist teams for its 10th Anniversary Construction Management Student Competition. These teams will compete in the final phase at the prestigious International Roofing Expo. Representing a variety of schools, the teams have successfully earned the opportunity to present their innovative proposals to a panel of industry experts.

Competition Details and Significance

The apex of the competition, featuring intense oral presentations, is slated for Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 8 a.m. The location is none other than the Las Vegas Convention Center, specifically Room N110. The event holds immense value within the industry as it brings forth the emerging talent and creative concepts within the realm of construction management, with a particular focus on roofing.

Opportunities for Participants

The participating schools and their teams will have the unique chance to showcase their skills and knowledge in front of seasoned roofing professionals. This exposure could potentially herald future opportunities, making it a pivotal moment in their career journey.

A Decade of Fostering Talent

This announcement also marks a milestone for the competition itself. For a decade, it has been instrumental in fostering education and practical experience for students aspiring to enter the construction management industry. The Roofing Alliance has consistently shown its commitment to funding education, research, scholarships, and philanthropic initiatives aimed at ensuring the industry’s future excellence.