Law

Ronnie Wallace Long Awarded $25 Million in Landmark Wrongful Conviction Settlement

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
Ronnie Wallace Long Awarded $25 Million in Landmark Wrongful Conviction Settlement

In a landmark case of justice delayed but not denied, Ronnie Wallace Long, a Black man wrongfully convicted in 1976, has been awarded a staggering $25 million settlement by the city of Concord and the state of North Carolina. This settlement, one of the largest of its kind nationwide, comes after Long’s 44-year-long struggle for justice that spanned more than four decades of his life.

Long’s Ordeal: An All-White Jury and Hidden Evidence

Long was convicted by an all-white jury at the age of 21 for the rape of a white woman, and was handed two life sentences. In a significant breach of legal protocol, Long’s defense never had access to crucial evidence – fingerprints and semen samples not matching Long’s – which was in the possession of the prosecution. This evidence mysteriously disappeared in the years that followed.

The Road to Justice: A Vacated Conviction and a Pardon

Long’s conviction was eventually vacated in August 2020, following an order from a federal appeals court for a new hearing. His freedom was finally restored when he was released from prison. Later that year, he was granted a full pardon of innocence by Governor Roy Cooper. The decision was a potent acknowledgement of the grave miscarriage of justice Long had suffered for nearly half a century.

Unprecedented Settlement and Public Apology

As part of the settlement, Long received a combined total of $25 million, $22 million from the city of Concord and $3 million from the State Bureau of Investigation for their role in concealing evidence crucial to Long’s case. Additionally, Long was awarded $750,000 by a state commission, marking the maximum compensation for victims of wrongful incarceration in North Carolina. In a particularly notable aspect of the settlement, the city of Concord issued a public apology for its role in Long’s wrongful imprisonment. According to Long’s attorneys, this apology is highly significant for Long’s healing process, underscoring the city’s acknowledgement of its past mistakes and commitment to justice.

Law United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Law

