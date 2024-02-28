Ronn Moss Exits 'The Bold and the Beautiful': Behind Ridge Forrester's Departure

CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful has captivated audiences with its dramatic twists, and one significant departure that left fans puzzled was Ronn Moss's exit as Ridge Forrester.

Deciphering Moss's Departure

Having portrayed the charismatic Ridge for 25 years, Moss bid farewell in 2012. But what prompted Moss to depart from the iconic soap opera?

Well, in summary, Ronn Moss's exit from The Bold and the Beautiful was a multifaceted decision driven by financial considerations, the desire for personal and creative growth, and health challenges.

Moss became synonymous with Ridge Forrester's character on The Bold and the Beautiful from 1987 to 2012. The heartthrob fashion magnate navigated love triangles and captivating storylines during his quarter-century tenure on the show.

Financial, Creative, and Health Reasons

However, Moss's departure in 2012 was a pivotal moment that ushered in a new chapter for both the actor and the soap opera. While financial considerations played a role in Moss's decision, he emphasized the need for personal and creative growth after dedicating 25 years to the role.

The actor spoke candidly to Entertainment Weekly about the challenges of sustaining such a lengthy portrayal saying,

"Yes, [money was] a piece of the whole thing, and it all showed me I need to move forward, not backward. I've been doing this for 25 years. How many shows -- how many jobs -- last that long?"

Moss emphasized his lack of resentment towards the show, expressing gratitude for the opportunities it provided him and the support from fans during his portrayal of the iconic character for over twenty-five years.

"I'm embracing it with gratitude, appreciating the experiences it brought me, and being thankful for the unwavering support from the fans."

Additionally, health concerns played a crucial part in Moss's departure. A car accident in 2012 had a profound impact on his memory, making it challenging to remember lines for scenes. Moss shared his post-accident struggle with the Australian publication Who, saying,

"My wife and I were involved in a horrendous car accident in 2012 - we were hit very hard - and it really changed things. Afterwards, I just didn't know if I could do a show like The Bold and the Beautiful, mainly because I just couldn't remember sh*t after the accident! It sounds funny, but it was true."

A New Chapter for Moss and 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

Following his departure from The Bold and the Beautiful, Ronn Moss ventured into other soap operas and entertainment realms. In 2014, he made a soap opera comeback on ABC's General Hospital, playing a fictionalized version of himself in the show's talent competition, The Nurses Ball. Moss also featured on The Bay from 2010 to 2020.

Maintaining his connection with music, Moss, a former member of the band Player, continued to make waves. In 2021, he achieved chart-topping success in Belgium with his cover of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah.

Although Moss's departure marked the end of an era for Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful seamlessly adapted, recasting Thorsten Kaye in October 2013 to take on the beloved role. Despite initial adjustments for long-time fans, Kaye's portrayal has endured, marking a new decade in the soap opera.