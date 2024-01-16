Ronald Powell, Former NFL Linebacker and Top-Ranked Recruit, Dies at 32

Former NFL linebacker, Ronald Powell, revered for his talent and resilience both on and off the field, has tragically passed away at the age of 32. The news was announced by Powell's former college teammate, Junior Galette, who took to social media to express his sorrow. Galette remembered Powell as an excellent father, a respected brother, and a loving son, but did not disclose the cause of Powell's death.

Advertisment

Early Years and Rise to Prominence

Beginning his football career at Rancho Verde High School in California, Powell displayed an early aptitude for the sport. Excelling as a defensive end, linebacker, and tight end, his senior year performance included 13 sacks and 28 tackles for losses. These stellar performances catapulted him to a five-star recruit status and secured his position as the top player ranking in his class.

From College to NFL

Advertisment

With the world at his feet, Powell committed to playing for the Florida Gators in college. However, his progress was marred by injuries, including two torn ACLs. Despite these setbacks, the young athlete remained undeterred. Over three seasons, he managed to notch up 11 sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

In 2014, Powell's perseverance paid off when he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints. Following his stint with the Saints, Powell played 14 games in the NFL and also spent a season with the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football in 2018.

A Loss to the Football Community

The untimely death of Powell has left the football community in mourning. His passing is a stark reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the indelible mark we leave behind. As tributes pour in from across the country, Powell's memory and legacy in the world of football will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of athletes.