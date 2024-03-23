Ron Howard Reveals Rare Look Back on 'Splash,' Discusses Directing Over Acting

Ron Howard, a name synonymous with some of Hollywood's most memorable films, recently shared insights into his personal and professional journey in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. Known for his directorial prowess in movies like 'Splash' and 'Cinderella Man,' Howard candidly discussed his approach to viewing his own filmography, the joy of making 'Splash,' and his potential return to acting under one special condition.

From Actor to Acclaimed Director

Howard's career evolution from a beloved child actor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'Happy Days' to an award-winning director is a testament to his diverse talents and dedication to the craft of storytelling. After directing 'Splash,' his second feature film, Howard shifted his focus primarily to directing, leading to celebrated works such as 'A Beautiful Mind' and 'Apollo 13.' Despite his success, Howard admitted, "Frankly, I don't go back and watch my movies, so it's been a long time since I've seen [Splash]." This revelation highlights his forward-looking approach and commitment to growth in filmmaking.

Memories from 'Splash'

Despite not revisiting his films, Howard fondly recalled the experience of making 'Splash,' a 1984 comedy starring Daryl Hannah, Tom Hanks, and John Candy. The director reminisced about the set's buoyant atmosphere, "We just laughed every day," he said, emphasizing the blend of romance and humor that made the film a hit. These behind-the-scenes memories provide a glimpse into Howard's ability to create engaging and heartfelt cinema.

Possible Return to Acting?

While Howard has not acted in some time, he remains open to the possibility, especially if the opportunity comes from a familiar source. During a 2022 appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, he mentioned that his daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, could potentially lure him back in front of the camera. "It would probably be Bryce directing something and saying, 'Dad, I really need you to come in and do this,'" he explained. This openness to collaboration underscores Howard's love for the film industry and his willingness to explore different creative avenues.

In sharing these reflections, Ron Howard offers a rare look into the mind of one of Hollywood's most enduring talents. His journey from child actor to celebrated director, and his openness to future acting roles, highlight a career marked by continuous evolution and a deep passion for storytelling. As Howard looks ahead to new projects, both behind and behind the camera, his contributions to cinema remain invaluable.